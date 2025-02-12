Apex Legends: Season 24 Map Rotation & Meta Playstyles for Each Location
Apex Legends is always switching up its gameplay, whether it be by balancing popular legends or revamping the armor system. The latest update introducing Season 24 has rocked the competitive community to its core, but one question all fans need satisfied pertains to the new map rotation.
The Takeover is bringing back a few classic Apex locations, so you'll need to know which are available if you want to dive into the latest iteration of Respawn's first-person shooter. Here's a breakdown of Season 24's map rotation, plus how you can utilize the best strategies for each destination.
The Map Rotation in Season 24: Takeover
Though Season 24 isn't launching with any new locales to explore, there are plenty of fan-favorite maps in rotation now. It's likely that each of the following maps will remain available until around mid-March, as the mid-season patch usually revamps the rotation.
Between Olympus, Kings Canyon, and even Broken Moon, there's an exciting variety of environments to explore. Casual and ranked matches share the same maps in Season 24, but the timeline in which they switch is different.
For pubs, the map rotates every 60 to 90 minutes, while ranked players will only get to experience a shift once per 24 hours. Though map rotations can throw you off balance, it also offers an opportunity to learn how to play Apex in various environments. Below you'll find a guide for how to navigate each map effectively with a competitive mindset.
What Maps Will be Available in March?
There's no definitive confirmation of what the rotation will be following Season 24's mid-season update, but it'll likely switch at least one of the maps out for another. World's Edge and StormPoint are quite popular among Apex's community, so we're expecting one or both to return within the next few months.
How to Navigate Each Map in Competitive Apex
Each map available in Season 24 has its own set of features to distinguish it from others. While some offer zip-lines to glide across the map at great speeds, others require a stealthy approach to avoid snipers.
Regardless of which map you play on, assault operators will be popping up all over due to the balancing changes introduced in Season 24. We've laid out a bit about how each location functions on the competitive level and how you can navigate them most effectively.
Olympus
Back for another round in Season 24, Olympus is an incredibly popular map that feels both tight and open all at the same time. Sniper rifles are ideal while navigating Olympus due to the map's lack of cover, so make sure to plan out your route to avoid the touch of an assassin.
Bloodhound is becoming meta once again due to the legend's ability to track enemy players. Give snipers a try while traversing Olympus; its large open spaces will allow you to take your opponents out before they know what hit them.
Kings Canyon
The land of Kings Canyon is littered with various buildings and environmental objects. You'll encounter many small spaces, whether they be indoors or outside, so close-range weaponry like SMGs and shotguns are ideal for effective performance during firefights. Assault operators, like the recently buffed Ash, are also perfect for playing on Kings Canyon.
Players can use zip lines and jump towers scattered all over the map to quickly traverse its rocky corridors, so competitors who learn the exact locations of each one are most likely to achieve victory. A great way to gain leverage on Kings Canyon is by learning the layout of every zip line since you can often catch enemies by surprise while using them.
Broken Moon
Broken Moon is yet another map that's perfect for close-combat competition. If you like vertical world-building with constant opportunity for short-range gunfights, then you'll probably feel at home on Broken Moon. Though the space-themed map isn't Apex's most popular locale, you'll need to learn its core components to be successful in ranked.
Like Kings Canyon, assault legends like Ballistic and Ash will be popular on Broken Moon since they can easily maneuver around in tight spaces. The meta has truly changed in Season 24, so make sure to bring legends who offer close-combat abilities if you want to conquer Broken Moon.
How to Watch Apex Legends Esports
Season 24 of Apex Legends is looking bright, so many fans want to stay up-to-date on the latest eSports events. You can watch competitive matches of Respawn's battle royale by visiting the PlayApex Twitch account. This channel offers access to live events, along with recordings of previous matches from tournaments like the ALGS Year 4 Championship.