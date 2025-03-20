Apex Legends Season 24 Midseason Patch: Beast Mode, Skirmisher Updates
Season 24 is about to reach its midpoint, so Respawn is bringing players an update to reinvigorate competitive fans. If regular battle royales have become a chore for you, then the upcoming LTMs will breathe new life into Apex Legends.
New rewards are entering Apex, while updates to skirmisher legends will soon uproot the current meta. The Takeover is far from finished, so here's the ultimate guide to navigating the Beast Mode event and the next mid-season patch.
Release Date for the Beast Mode Event
You'll be able to hop into the next chapter of The Takeover on March 25th. The Beast Mode event will start as soon as the update goes live, then end on April 15th. A release time hasn't been confirmed for the Beast Mode event, but 12 PM Eastern Time is a likely prediction based on Respawn's previous update schedule. Here's a table detailing when that'll be for every Apex fan.
Time Zone
Release
PDT
9 AM
EDT
12 PM
UTC
5 PM
CET
6 PM
Meta Update - Alter is Getting an Upgrade
Competitive players will appreciate the major changes coming to Apex in Season 24's mid-season update. Skirmisher legends are getting a few upgrades this March, though Alter is the main focus.
RELATED: How to Watch the Year 5 ALGS Open - Tickets, Teams, & More
Respawn explained that they'd like to see skirmisher characters perform more aggressively, which will impact which legends are meta and how the classes interact with each other.
Ash's ultimate cooldown has also been increased by 30 seconds, decreasing her competitive viability, if only by a little. The upcoming updates to skirmishers are huge, particularly for Alter, so get ready to see more of your favorite legends on the battlefield!
How is Alter Changing in Season 24?
Alter is receiving the biggest update to her moveset in the mid-season update. Her buff comes in the form of upgrades to the Void Nexus and Void Passage abilities.
RELATED: Apex Legends: Season 24 Map Rotation & Meta Playstyles for Each Location
Passage will soon have greater range, a reduced cooldown, and come equipped with two charges. On the other hand, Nexus will start granting an individual cooldown timer to each player and allow for two to be active at any given time.
If you're an Alter main then these changes will make you feel like a kid on Christmas. We're still a few days away from the patch's release, but once it launches, Alter will dominate the competitive scene.
What Are the Devs Saying About Alter?
In an official dev note, Apex developers detailed why they decided to rework Alter's kit:
"Dev Note: We've always loved Alter's playmaking potential, but the limited utility of her kit made her a tough pick. By adding an additional Tac charge, the improved wall-based Void Siphon, and new Level 3 Upgrades, we're giving Alter's Tac more playmaking potential across a wider range of situations. Additionally, her Upgrades now allow you to build Alter into either what your squad needs or what best suits your playstyle. Want to play strategically? Take the more Recon style upgrades to make plays around or hunt your enemies. Want to provide a rock solid back-line for your squad? Take the more Support style upgrade and bring people back from the brink of elimination—which works extremely well with the new Ultimate rework."
"The changes to the Void Nexus aim to reduce the friction around the ability. Being able to re-use the Ult allows your squad to not only use it in case of emergencies, but anytime it might be advantageous. And allowing Alter to recall her allies manually ensures that she can still help those who may not fully understand her kit and secure some clutch revives."
New Limited-Time Modes
Three major game modes are coming to Apex Legends during the Beast Mode festival. First up is Power Sword Royale, releasing on March 25th. The melee meta is leaving Fortnite, but it looks like it's only just beginning in Respawn's battle royale.
RELATED: Respawn's Mystery Game Bites the Dust - Cancelled Before An Official Announcement
A power-packed sword will spawn at the beginning of a match, then once again each round. Those who wield the mighty blade will have an extreme advantage, so make sure to hop into this mode at least once for an afternoon of fun. This mode won't disappear until April 14th.
April Fools!
You can experience Apryze's version of the April Fools mode between April 1st-8th. Respawn is working with creator Apryze to provide a fun-filled experience for all players next month, but that's not all.
RELATED: Ash Pick Rate Skyrockets with Season 24 Rework - Why?
Jump into Solos April when it returns on April 8th, a mode that allows you to face off against 30 independent competitors with one free respawn available upon death. Participate in matches of these LTMs in the first two weeks of April, then reap the rewards by collecting dazzling cosmetics and Apex Packs.
Reward Shop Update
New legend and weapon skins will soon be available in the Reward Shop, a cherry on top for dedicated Apex players. More rewards will drop halfway through the Beast Mode event, so there'll always be something to earn. We're also expecting new items to drop in the store, though it'll probably cost a pretty penny to buy everything.
Beast Mode Packs Are Coming Soon
The mid-season update will offer opportunities to collect Beast Mode Event Packs, which each have a chance to drop the Universal Melee Power Sword. The new blade can even be customized to match your favorite color.
RELATED: The Future of EA Esports - Battlefield Release Window, Apex Legends 2.0, & More
You'll have a chance to grab 20 Exotic Shards while the event is active, so make sure to play every week between March 25th and April 15th in order to collect all the limited-time goodies.
How to Watch Competitive Apex Legends
Season 24 of Apex is looking bright, so many fans want to stay up-to-date on the latest esports events. You can watch competitive matches of Respawn's battle royale by visiting the PlayApex Twitch account. This channel offers access to live events, along with recordings of previous matches from tournaments like the ALGS Year 4 Championship.