Apex Legends: Everything We Know about Season 24 - Helmets Removed, Release Date, & More
Apex Legends keeps expanding its gameplay and character roster, but that's not all that Respawn has in store for the future. Updates to their anti-cheat systems and weapon balancing have been long-awaited in the battle royale community, and now it looks like they're finally coming to fruition.
Respawn has announced a few of the action-packed changes coming to Apex Legends in Season 24, which is now just around the corner. The Takeover is about to begin, and Apex players are right at the beginning of the newest adventure. We've compiled everything you need to know about Season 24 of Apex Legends, in addition to when you can dive into the first-person mayhem.
When Does Season 24 Release?
Season 24: Takeover is set to release on February 11th. Though there's less than a week to prepare, you'll be happy to know that the latest iteration of Apex Legends will come equipped with an all-new battle pass and many much-needed balancing changes, especially for the power-packed Assault Legends.
RELATED: Apex Legends: How to Play NEW Lifeline
The exact time of release for Season 24 isn't yet clear, but Respawn will likely announce it in the coming week. February will be a huge month for Apex Legends, especially if there are new limited-time events available soon.
All Weapons are Getting an Update
Perhaps the biggest overhaul to the weaponry in Apex Legends ever, all current weapons are receiving changes to help revamp the meta. Whether you like guns with scopes or prefer the fast-paced action of an SMG, there will soon be no shortage of upgraded weapons to test in Respawn's battle royale.
RELATED: Apex Legends Season 23 Battle Pass Guide — Items, Changes, XP
The way that each gun will change is varying, as some will receive major damage buffs while others will simply offer a bigger magazine. The Peacekeeper is about to get even better at keeping the peace, and the new gun balancing will pair nicely with the upcoming changes to Assault Legends.
Buffs for the Assault Legends
Weapons aren't the only content getting an overhaul; certain characters are also receiving gameplay changes. Assault Legends are going to be much stronger in Season 24, so characters like Ash will be more viable for competitive play. Having a powerful Assault Legend on your team may soon be the difference between a victory or a loss.
It appears that the changes coming to the Assault class are part of an overall effort to improve fairness in Apex Legends, so hopefully, we'll see a few new Legend combos in 2025. More details will likely be available when Season 24 launches on February 11th.
Though we currently have confirmation of changes for Assault Legends, it's possible that other Legends will also have new abilities or changes to their skill-kits. Once the update drops, you'll get to experience a new and improved version of Apex Legends.
Goodbye Helmets!
Armor is an essential component of your set-up in Apex Legends, but like with weaponry, it's changing significantly next season. Body armor isn't the main focus of the update to the wardrobe. Instead, it seems that Season 24 has some changes in store for helmets.
RELATED: OG Apex Legends Update Mirrors Fortnite Remix
With the exception of gold helmets, most helmets are being removed from Apex Legends to make room for mythic helmets, which will be incredibly rare. Located in mythic bins, your health will turn red when you equip this mighty accessory. If you weren't quite a fan of the previous armor system in Apex, then perhaps the change to headgear will help align the meta with your preferences.
Arsenals Around the Map
One of the most important things in a match of Apex Legends is the ability to find your favorite weapons. Certain power-packed guns just function differently, but getting your hands on the best weapons is often difficult and time-consuming.
RELATED: Big Esports Tournaments of 2025
However, the new Arsenal system will place drops around the map so that you can more easily get a hold of whichever weapon you prefer. Along with the buffs to every gun in Apex Legends, this popular FPS has never offered such an expansive range of weapons that are so easy to get. There will soon be Arsenal Stations all over each world space, so everyone can get exactly what they want.
Quality of Life Updates
Each update for Apex Legends brings a few improvements to upgrade playability. The latest quality of life change is huge for competitive fans who prefer to play in a big team. Once Season 24 launches, the name of each major location and its loot tier will appear in big letters above the locale while you're dropping into the match.
Additionally, Respawn is improving its anti-cheat systems so that they can create a fair battlefield. Those who exploit Apex are going to have a bad time in Season 24, especially since the Takeover Dev Update detailed that they'll be using new technologies to help identify cheaters.
Regardless of where you stand on the competitive spectrum, every Apex Legends player will benefit from the newest set of improvements and changes available in the Takeover. More info will likely be revealed about the next season on February 6th at 11 AM Eastern Time, which is when the Season 24 gameplay trailer is set to drop.
NEXT: Huge Apex Legends Matchmaking Changes — Full Patch Notes