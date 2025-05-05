Apex Legends: Season 25 Patch Notes - Sparrow, Map Rotation, Server Downtime
The ALGS Open just concluded, but the battle royale fun isn't yet at an end. Season 25 of Apex releases tomorrow, so we're bringing you the official patch notes, along with how we expect the meta to change as we move further into May.
As Sparrow jumps into the first-person shooter, fans are questioning how his arrival will change the competitive scene in Apex Legends. Here's a look at how Respawn's latest addition might affect the way Apex is played.
When Does Season 25 Release?
Season 25 of Apex Legends will be released tomorrow, May 6th. Previous season launches have varied in start time, but generally, updates go live around 1 PM Eastern Time. We've listed our predicted start time for multiple time zones below so that you can access Sparrow ASAP.
Time Zone
Predicted Downtime
PDT
10 AM
EDT
1 PM
UTC
6 PM
CET
7 PM
How Will Sparrow Affect Apex Esports?
Sparrow is a new movement-based recon legend with a powerful bow that can use arrows to track enemy competitors. Alongside his tracking, Sparrow's Stinger Bolt can shock opponents in an area to slow down their movement and deal a chunk of damage.
As a fun final touch, Sparrow has the ability to double jump, offering a way for the legend to gain a height advantage over opposing teams. With all of these strong skills, we'll likely see less of Valkyrie since her ability also allows for a quick exit into the sky.
You'll have to watch out for Sparrow's tracking, which could offer new opportunities for the legend to ambush unsuspecting players. Sparrow will probably dominate the competitive scene for a while, especially if teams can combine his electrical field with traps laid by other legends.
Read on to learn about everything in Season 25 according to the official Apex Legends patch notes.
Official Patch Notes for Season 25 of Apex Legends
BALANCE UPDATES
Care Package Rotation
- Bocek Compound Bow and Havoc return to the floor (details below)
- Triple Take enters the Care Package (details below)
Gold Weapon Rotation
- Bocek Compound Bow, Hemlok, Longbow, Mastiff, Wingman
GAME UPDATES
- Added VO for pinging and interacting with Arsenals
Before Loot Bin resets:
- Light, heavy, and energy Arsenals now give two blocks of ammo with each pick-up
- Ammo at all Arsenals now takes 20s to respawn (was 10s)
- After Loot Bin resets:
- Enhancing your weapon will now give at least two attachments
- Added a slight flare to the model to show the Arsenal has reset
- Ammo at all Arsenals only takes 10s and grants a full stack of the ammo
LEGENDS
Battle Surge
- Removed scan on shield crack
- Healthbar now lingers for 3s (was 4s)
- Move speed boost now only applies while sprinting during the active window
Charged Knock: removed Tac charge gained on knock
Matchmaking
This season, we’re tackling matchmaking quality through region population management, leveraging skill values in Ranked, and by increasing queue wait times for high-skilled lobbies.
Population management comes in the form of a system improvement that allows auto-merging of players into higher population regions to expand the pool of available players for closer skill matchmaking. Since the available pool on each platform, in each region, and at any time of day can vary quite a bit, we are testing ways to get those players together without sacrificing too much latency. The next two major changes this season focus on matchmaking quality in Ranked.
The first change is how players are reset each season: initial Rank and tier placement is based on the player’s tracked skill value and not how much RP they had at the end of the season. This will group like-skilled players together, even if they haven’t played in a while. Players new to Ranked will receive their initial placement based on their performance in Apex so far.
The second change is part of our seasonal tuning for matchmaking which this time around means asking our Platinum, Diamond, and Masters (including Predator) players to wait a bit longer while we try to find them opponents that are closer to their RP value. Skill and RP aren’t the same thing, but they are closer than they have been in the past.
LTM: ARENAS
Arenas returns at the start of the season to test your skill and cunning in a round-based 3v3 Deathmatch. Experience the classic mode with the latest weapons and Legends. Prepare a loadout at the start of each round, fight your opponents in intense squad battles, and learn your opponents’ weaknesses to prevail. On May 20th prepare yourself for a refresh that puts the focus on firepower over heals, trying out new weapons, getting around the maps in exciting new ways, and boosting those Care Packages. Be sure to come back halfway through the season to check out our 1v1 variant—“Arenas: Duels.” Welcome back to Arenas, Legends.
DEATH BY DESIGN
Deadly limited-time cosmetics are ready for the taking as you progress through Death By Design from May 6 to June 24, 2025. Each item received counts towards bonus rewards that are automatically unlocked at milestones along the way. Make the most of your time in the Outlands when you take on Launch challenges and earn two Death By Design packs alongside even more rewards.
All items will be available in Death By Design Packs†’ pool of items, with each pack having an opportunity to unlock Pathfinder’s “Belva Bruisers” and the Legendary “Crested Vanguard” reactive for the G7 Scout. Each Death By Design pack contains one collection item (no duplicates in packs) and two standard items.
STORE UPDATES
Missed out on some of Apex's most iconic Reactive weapons? We’re giving players another chance to grab them. Starting soon, the Level 100 Battle Pass Reactive skins from Seasons 11 through 21 will be available in the Exotic Shop for exotic shards—including fan favorites for the R-99, Hemlock, Spitfire, and more.
LEGEND LOCKER
We’re also expanding the Legend Locker to include some of your favorite Legend and Weapon skins from past seasons all the way through to Upheaval. We’ll also let you know in the Locker if a skin you’re eyeing is also featured in a live offer elsewhere.
LEGEND SELECT ANIMATIONS
Unique Legend Select animations are always fun to spot ahead of a match. We’re expanding Legend customization with a new “Animations” tab in the Legend Menu, where you’ll be able to equip certain future Legend Select animations with any of those Legend’s skins.
LEGENDS
Assault Class
- Removed scan on shield crack
- Healthbar now lingers for 3s (was 4s)
- Move speed boost now only applies while sprinting during the active window
Skirmisher Class
- Charged Knock: removed Tac charge gained on knock
New Recon Legend: Sparrow
Abilities
Passive: Double Jump
- Press jump while in the air to jump again
- Pressing jump while climbing will launch Sparrow up the wall
- Carry additional arrows and explosive arrows for the Bocek
Tactical: Tracker Dart
- Shoot a tracker from your gauntlet that will reveal enemies who walk within its line of sight
- These darts can also be used to activate Survey Beacons from afar
Ultimate: Stinger Bolt
- Shoot a large arrow that will anchor where it lands. After it charges up, it will shock anyone within its range, causing damage and slowing any opponent it hits.
Ash
- Predator’s Pursuit: removed Death Box minimap locations/pings
Pathfinder
- Grappling Hook: cooldown now variable, ranging from 10-30s depending on distance traveled (was flat 30s)
Zipline Gun
- Integrated Zipline Zen upgrade into base
- Damage mitigation increased to 50% (was 25%)
Upgrades: Level 3
- Feeling Zippy: gain a second Zipline Gun charge (replaces Zipline Zen)
Grapple God: gain a second Grappling Hook charge (replaces Grapple Cooldown+)
AMMO & ATTACHMENTS
GOLD SNIPER STOCKS
- New stock tier added: usable with all Sniper and Marksman weapons
- No movement penalty while a weapon with a Gold Sniper Stock is drawn
SNIPER STOCKS
- Marksmans Only
- Improved ADS in and out speed bonus for all levels
- Improved raise and lower speed bonus for all levels
HOP-UPS
- Boosted Loader removed from floor loot
- Skull Piercer added to floor loot
- Can be equipped by 30-30 Repeater, Longbow, Wingman
Gun Shield Generator
- No longer usable with Devotion and L-Star
- Can now be used with Hemlok
Accelerator
- Removed from P2020, Volt, and Wingman
- Added to Bocek Compound Bow, Devotion, Mastiff, and Sentinel
WEAPONS
Havoc Rifle [Floor Loot]
- Damage decreased to 19 (was 21)
- Increase hipfire spread
- Recoil increased
- Selectfire removed
Devotion LMG
- New perk: equipping a purple tier barrel, stock, and mag will turbocharge the Devotion, reducing its spin-up time
- Improved the scaling with high tier barrels
- Blue: improved stability and recoil control (equivalent to old Purple)
- Purple: advanced stability and recoil control
- Improved the scaling with high tier stocks
- Blue: improved handling and reload speeds (equivalent to old Purple)
- Purple: advanced handling and reload speeds
- Increased purple mag capacity to 52 (was 48)
Bocek Compound Bow [Floor Loot]
- Can also be found on Sniper Arsenals
- Added Sniper stocks as an accepted attachment
- Uses its own reserve of 40 arrows, similar to a Care Package weapon
- Arrows shot into the world can be retrieved to replenish supply
- Arrows shot into players can be retrieved from top of Death Box (4 max)
- Arrows cannot be found in floor looting
- Max charge damage decreased to 55 (was 75)
- Decreased rate of fire
- Shattercaps removed
- Frag Grenades can be used to energize the Bocek with explosive arrows
- Must fully draw in order to fire an explosive arrow
- Explosive arrows will stick into the world or a player on hit
- Explosive arrow on hit damage reduced to 40 (headshot: 64)
- Explosive arrows will explode in a 5m radius, dealing 25 extra damage after a 2s delay
Triple Take [Care Package]
- Damage per bullet increased to 23 (was 22)
- Increased rate of fire
- Choke speed significantly increased
- Gun Shield Generator added
Wingman
- Slightly increased rate of fire
- Added laser sights as an accepted attachment
EVA-8
- Greatly increased rate of fire at base and all bolt tiers
- Damage per pellet reduced to 6 (was 8)
Charge Rifle
- Increased limb damage to 0.9 (was 0.7)
Longbow
- Increased limb damage to 0.8 (was 0.7)
Sentinel
- Increased limb damage to 0.9 (was 0.7)
MAPS for PUBS & RANKED
- Olympus
- Storm Point
- World’s Edge
Mixtape
May 6-June 23, 2025
- Control: Lava Siphon, Thunderdome, Labs, Production Yard
- Gun Run: Estates, Monument, Thunderdome, Skull Town
- TDM: Thunderdome, Skull Town, Estates, Fragment
MODES
LTM: Arenas (May 6-May 19, 2025)
- Arenas returns, play the classic mode on fan favorite maps Overflow, Drop-Off, and Encore
- New round tunings, first team to win 3 rounds wins the match
- Original tunings and mechanics but updated to include weapons and Legends that released since Arenas was last active
- No Legend perks or upgrades, buy your loadout and fight in intense 3v3 Deathmatch combat
LTM: Arenas (May 20-June 23, 2025)
- Arenas refresh with updated tunings and mechanics that allow players to focus on combat, firepower, and fresh strategies
- Overflow, Drop-Off, and Encore maps return with updated traversal options to get you moving
- Every player is given the meds they need for the round free of charge, Supply Bins have been removed from the maps
- Each weapon can only be purchased once, try new combinations and plan your loadouts accordingly
- Rounds 2 and 4 feature discounted weapons to help you experiment with powerful new loadouts
- All Legends have a 1 Round cooldown on their Ults, and store economy and Ring have been tuned
- Care Packages have been boosted with Armor, select Boost Kits, and a couple surprise weapons
Bot Royale
A difficulty selector will be available to all players shortly after the release of S25, allowing players to test their skills against various levels of Apex Bots. Access and adjust this setting during the match to update the Apex Bots difficulty level.
- "Auto" option attempts to adapt the Apex Bots to what is known about your skill and is the default setting at the start of every match
- The difficulty selector can only be updated by the squad leader
- The difficulty selector can be accessed via the - “Customize Bot Royale” tab in the player's inventory menu OR via the Customize Bot Royale button in the in-game menu
RANKED
Start of Season Placement
- The starting Ranked tier and division is now based on your hidden skill value from previous Ranked seasons
- If no skill value exists for Ranked, the Unranked Trios skill value is used to set initial placement
- The rule that reset any player that skipped a season of Ranked back to Bronze IV has been removed and all initial placements are based on skill value
Ranked Ladders (coming later this split)
- When a Ranked Ladder is active, all players in Ranked will compete on a personal skill-based leaderboard for bonus rewards
- Your best 10 RP scores during the Ladder will be counted for your leaderboard position, which will determine your final placement and rewards when the Ladder ends. Your lowest score will always be replaced by a higher RP score, so additional matches are beneficial
- 10 Ranked matches must be completed to be placed on the leaderboard and to qualify for Ladder rewards
- All Ranked play continues as normal, allowing promotion and demotion as normalnormal
Ranked Challenges (rolling out over this split)
- Reward requirement: all players must now play a minimum number of Ranked matches before they can earn end-of-season Ranked rewards based on their highest tier earned.
- Ladder Champion: players who reach champion a minimum number of times in the same split will gain access to the Ladder Champion Dive Trail for a limited time:
- Granted at the start of the next split and can be used for the rest of that split
- Removed at the end of the split unless the challenge has been completed again
BUG FIXES
- Blocked doors should no longer occasionally open towards the player
- Certain POIs should now list the correct Arsenals
- Control: weapons should no longer occasionally swap after upgrading
- Dropship countdown will no longer end before players get in
- Fixed an issue with the 2x-4x sight on the G7 scout - Reactive skins
- Gold Loot Bins once again spawn loot as they should
- Sprinting out of mantle should no longer cause inconsistent sprint speeds depending on settings
- Storm Point: fixed some issues with the ring VFX sometimes disappearing
LEGENDS
Alter
- Fixed rare issue where you could shoot while phased after using a Void Siphon
- Portal should no longer be created for an enemy that died while being summoned by the Void Nexus
- Conduit: fixed crash with Passive when allies disconnected in certain states
- Lifeline: D.O.C. should once again deploy sans the broken targeting state (Previous Hotfix)
- Loba: Heat Shade skin is no longer too visible at a distance
Mirage
- Cloak while healing should no longer occasionally end early when exiting a Lifeline Halo
- Ult cloak should no longer end early when immediately reviving an ally
- Wattson: Passive once again recharges extra shields given by Controller class perk
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Firing Range: Meow…
Legend Locker
- Added additional info panel to some screens
- Added sorting ability to some screens: default, rarity, owned, and alphabetical
Lifeline: reduced the intensity of D.O.C.’s teleport trail to reduce visual clutter
- Previous Battle Pass Reactive items are now available in the Exotic store
- "Progressed and Complete" challenges in Match - - -- c- - Summary now show up to 15 challenges (was 5)
- Reduced the size and frequency of the Accelerated - - - - - Weapon screen effects to be less obstructive
- Slightly reduced the amount of time you are locked out of ADS after charging a Sentinel
Vantage: moved energizing Sniper's Mark’s sniper with an Ult Accelerant to “reload”
AUDIO
- Fixed rare cases where “Gameplay Volume when Spectating” would be applied during regular gameplay
- Fixed a rare issue where players situated uphill would briefly have occlusion filtering applied
- Reduced volume of Pathfinder grapple for player (enemy audio not affected)
- Revenant wall climb footsteps clearer in the mix
- Slight reduction of Thermite volume over time at distance
- Slight reduction in volume for Horizon’s Black Hole relative to FOV
GRAPHICS
- Storm Point updated to use a modern GPU-driven terrain rendering system.
- Players may not notice the difference since the overall map content has not been changed, but this system improves CPU rendering time, fixes lighting artifacts throughout the map, and allows for much greater texture fidelity through virtual texturing
- Xbox One and Playstation 4 have been migrated to the - Rendering Hardware Interface (RHI), which is now being used on all platforms. As a result, Xbox One and -- ---------Playstation 4 leverage the same multithreaded rendering architecture as PC and current-gen consoles.
PC
- Additional improvements to the framerate stability with texture streaming enabled
- Fixed an issue that could cause freezes or black screens for some players
- Fixed an issue that could lead to incorrect GPU timings for a small number of players, which would cause blurry resolutions when "Adaptive Resolution FPS Target" is enabled
- Improved performance of loading asset data onto the GPU (this can fix stutters and issues with missing models for some players)