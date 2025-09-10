Apex Legends Season 26 Midseason Update Adds Wild Iron Event, Mad Maggie
There are still a few more weeks to go until the next season of Apex Legends, but luckily, Respawn is about to release a flurry of new content in a midseason update for Season 26. With updates to Mad Maggie and the Wild Iron event about to be released, it's a great time to hop back into the futuristic action.
We're going to walk Apex players through all the latest changes to map rotation and legend abilities, along with how the competitive meta will shift once the Showdown: Midseason Update launches this week!
When Does the Showdown: Midseason Update Release?
The release date for the Showdown: Midseason Update is September 16th. Alongside balancing changes, the midseason patch will offer the Wild Iron event and engine improvements to increase performance in Apex. There won't be any new legends in the mid-September update, but more new content may be released in Season 27.
Based on previous update schedules, players should expect the Showdown: Midseason Update to go live sometime in the early afternoon. We predict that it could launch at about 1 PM Eastern Time, which we've translated to various time zones below.
• West Coast US (PDT): September 16th at 10 AM
• East Coast (EDT): September 16th at 1 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): September 16th at 6 PM
• Central Europe (CET): September 16th at 7 PM
• Japan (JST): September 17th at 2 AM
Wild Iron Event Drops in Showdown Midseason Update
The Wild Iron event is set to release in Apex Legends in the Showdown: Midseason Update. In the event, the Flatline is receiving a special variant available in Rampart Care Packages. Not only will the latest mythic gun create explosions on every fifth shot, but players you knock down will have a bomb placed on them. Players can only get rid of the bomb by reviving their allies, so it's truly a race against time.
Explosive power is a huge highlight in the Showdown: Midseason Update, so you'll need to watch out for area-of-effect damage while roaming the map. Traveling a few meters from your teammates will soon be an essential strategy.
New Wild Cards Coming in Apex Legends Season 26 Midseason
Additionally, eight Wild Cards will be available to craft during the Wild Iron event, each with a power-packed ability. Take a look below for a full list of Wild Cards, including Down Bad, which causes enemies to explode upon being knocked down!
• Extra Ordinance: With this card, you can carry one additional Ordinance.
• Sent Packing: Knockback caused by your frag grenades is increased.
• Good Doctor: Players you revive will have extra shields and HP.
• Crackerjack: Your weapon reloads upon any knock.
• Gren-Aid: Enemies that you damage with explosives will be marked, offering a recon advantage.
• Stowed Reload: Weapons that are stowed will reload after waiting a few seconds.
• Shield's Up: Automatically achieve epic shields level.
• Down Bad: Enemies you knock will explode, likely dealing damage to others around them.
Engine Changes are Coming to Apex Legends
Respawn is offering a few engine changes to improve performance in Apex Legends, and they're set to release in the Showdown: Midseason Update. Apex will now use bindless resources for FX and particle rendering, which should reduce CPU usage while multiple abilities are being performed on the battlefield.
The shader count in Apex Legends has also been reduced by about 50%, offering a boost to loading times and in-game performance. Between the two updates above and a fix for crashes on PC, Apex will be better than ever once the midseason update launches this September.
Updated Map Rotations
The map rotations in Apex's core game modes are evolving in the Showdown: Midseason Update, so let's take a look at which locations you'll be visiting this September, according to official info sent to us by Respawn.
Maps for Pubs & Ranked
• E-District
• Kings Canyon
• Olympus
Mixtape
• TDM - Fragment, Skull Town, Zeus, Estates
• Gun Run - Wattson, Monument, Estates, Skull Town
• Control - Labs, Caustic, Barometer, Lava Siphon
Wildcard
• Kings Canyon Wildcard between September 16th - October 14th, 2025
• Kings Canyon Wildcard Night between October 14th - November 4th, 2025
Esports Impact: Mad Maggie & Seer Are Getting Major Upgrades
The competitive meta is changing in a big way in the Showdown: Midseason Update. First off, Seer is receiving a major boost, with his ultimate now offering a range of 50 meters instead of 15. Next up, Mad Maggie is getting a huge damage buff to the Wrecking Ball, along with a speed boost to her tactical and ultimate.
At the cost of buffs to Seer and Mad Maggie, there will be minor nerfs directed towards Caustic, Sparrow, and Ash. We're expecting Ash to be slightly less common on the battlefield now, with Mad Maggie taking her place due to the Wrecking Ball buffs. The new Mythic Flatline, which deals explosive damage, will also pair nicely with Mad Maggie's Wrecking Ball ultimate.
In short, expect to encounter fewer Ash players and more Mad Maggies, a step in the right direction for fans of explosive damage.