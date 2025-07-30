Ranked Rework Leaked for Apex Legends Season 26 - Release Date and more
The 25th season of Apex Legends has been a futuristic blast, but each season can only last for so long. This August, Respawn is preparing to launch yet another major update alongside the release of Season 26, and there's more than just a new battle pass on the way.
Our Season 26 guide will walk players through how Apex is about to evolve, including a few essential details about the new Showdown game mode. Prepare to jump into the next Apex adventure, as the showdown is about to begin!
When Does Season 26 Release in Apex Legends?
A recent announcement by Respawn confirmed that Season 26 launches on August 5th. We don't have a full list of patch notes yet, but Respawn has released the core details about what to expect in Apex's next update. Check out the trailer for Season 26 below if you want to prepare for the upcoming season launch.
New Game Mode: Showdown
The next season of Apex Legends is set to introduce another mode, which has been confirmed to be a permanent addition. Titled Showdown, the latest experience supposedly prioritizes shooting over looting, meaning that it'll probably be more similar to Team Deathmatch than Battle Royale. Although all of the mechanics haven't been announced yet, we know that Respawn plans to switch up the meta in Season 26.
On the EA website, a post about Season 26 explains that the meta will change with the introduction of Showdown, stating, "The conditions are optimal. Showdown begins with a new experiment to switch up the meta. Breathe deep."
Though it's unclear exactly what this new Apex experiment might entail, it's clear that Respawn has created something special for Apex's next season, especially for players seeking a more balanced experience in ranked.
More Cosmetics to Earn in a New Battle Pass
It's been confirmed that a new Battle Pass is on the way in Season 26, but its contents are still unknown. A few new legend skins and weapon camos are likely in the Battle Pass, and crossover cosmetics are even a possibility. A new pass also means the removal of the old one, so make sure to complete the Season 25 Battle Pass before August 5th.
A Powerful Revamped Weapon
An existing weapon is getting a notable upgrade in August. A handgun is likely next in line to get an update, especially since the picture Respawn chose for the Season 26 reveal post included Ballistic holding a pistol. The RE45 or even the Wingman could be Respawn's next target for balancing, but we'll have to wait until August 5th to find out.
There will probably be other balancing updates to legends and weapons in Season 26, so prepare for an all-new meta this August.
Mad Maggie & Fuse May Get Revamped
According to HYPERMYSTx, we may receive major reworks for Fuse and Mad Maggie at the beginning of Apex's 26th season. This info lines up nicely with recent seasons, as existing legends have been getting reworked regularly throughout the last year.
Ranked Updates in Season 26
One of the biggest ways that EA can grow their esports community is by offering new options for players seeking competitive modes. It's currently quite difficult for new players to transition into competitive, so a few changes to the ranked experience are exactly what Apex needs in 2025. Respawn recently indicated that updates to ranked play are coming in August, though they didn't elaborate on what we might see.
Respawn could expand the list of available ranks or create new modes closer to that of an esports tournament. Regardless of what's to come, we predict that Season 26 will help bridge the divide between pro players and the casual fan base in Apex Legends.
According to a leak about upcoming ranked changes by HYPERMYSTx, challenger RP bonus will be increased, dropships are soon to be removed, players are going to have to drop at pre-set locales, and placement may have a bigger impact.
Esports Impact: How Will Season 26 Affect Competitive Apex?
Respawn recently confirmed that an upcoming mechanic will have a profound effect on the meta of Apex. New weapons and balancing updates could be on the way, which would greatly affect character pick rates and the meta itself.
Ballistic may also receive some reworking, as Respawn mentioned the fan-favorite legend in a recent post about Season 26. On the flip side, the release of the Showdown mode may take players out of the core experience and into a new game mode. If Showdown has widespread appeal, then it might even have esports potential in the future.