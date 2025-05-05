Team Falcons Win the ALGS Open - Top Teams & MVP
The ALGS Open is one of the biggest Apex Legends events ever, and it was even more enthralling since 160 teams competed for a chance to take home a chunk of the $1 million prize pot.
Notable competitors included athletes like ImperialHal and Verhulst, but there were plenty of underdog teams in this year's competition too. The ALGS Open just came to a shocking conclusion, so we'll fill you in on everything that happened on the esports stage.
Team Falcons Win the ALGS Open 2025
The ALGS Open was full of action and drama, with underdog teams like GREEN STEGO pulling off impressive feats in each round. In the final match, Team Falcons secured victory, though they had a rocky start when they dropped into the Elimination Round in the first two days.
In the Match Point Finals, Team Falcons made a comeback by earning 70 total points, with 36 kill points spread between all three players. The trio included athletes Phillip 'ImperialHal' Dosen, Rhys 'Zer0' Perry, and Ben 'Wxltzy' Walton, who are all renowned names in the competitive Apex community. Alongside the athletes, the acting coach was Kyle 'Draugr' Gillard during the ALGS Open.
As the winning team, Team Falcons took home $300,000 dollars as a reward for their hard-fought victory at 2025's ALGS Open. This win will only solidify Falcons' place in the Apex scene, and they'll continue to compete in future ALGS tournaments to further their spectacular reputation as a titan team.
Team Falcons' ImperialHal Had This to Say
When Esports Illustrated asked ImperialHal how he felt about his recent victory, the athlete shared that he was happy to have met some personal milestones.
"I surpassed $1 million earned in Apex and competitive esports. A lot of milestones happened. I feel like I need some time to take it in."
Winning any amount of money through competitive video games is every gamer's dream, but securing $1 million overall is a feat that not many people can top in 2025.
Team Falcons' Impressive History
Team Falcons was formed around three Apex athletes who were already prominent in the esports community. ImperialHal is particularly impressive, as he won the ALGS Championship in 2023.
Esports Illustrated spoke with ImperialHal on the first day of the ALGS Open, and he indicated that he knew he was going to win, which eventually came to fruition in the Match Point Finals on May 4th.
Wxltzy and Zer0 came in third during the ALGS Championship for Year 4, so they've also seen their fair share of success in the last few years. The dynamic trio will continue to level up their skills, as they plan to go even further beyond.
Alliance Comes in Second
Alliance, who are known for dominating in previous competitions, managed to secure
the second place spot at 2025's ALGS Open. Between all three members, Alliance earned 34 kill points in the Match Point Finals, only two less than Team Falcons.
Though Alliance didn't take home the gold this time around, their impressive performance is not something to ignore. Alliance will continue to train and be back for future Apex tournaments, and they'll still take home $150,000 as a prize from the Open.
Even ImperialHal offered his appreciation for Alliance, stating, "I want to give praise to Alliance. They started off hot and won the first game with a lot of kills."
The Top 10 Teams from the ALGS Open 2025
Team Falcons and Alliance were the top two teams in 2025's ALGS Open, but there were plenty of other groups who secured a spot in the top ten competitors. We've listed the top ten teams from the ALGS Open below.
• Team Falcons
• Alliance
• Al Qadsiah
• 100 Thieves
• Shopify Rebellion
• Twisted Minds
• MPIRE
• ENVY
• GREEN STEGO
• FURIA
MVP of the ALGS Open 2025
The MVP of a tournament is just as important as the winning team. In 2025, ImperialHal of Team Falcons was crowned the MVP of the ALGS Open, an impressive feat that solicited massive applause from the attending audience.
Since ImperialHal is already an established player in competitive Apex, it's no surprise that he managed to secure his place as the most valuable player in the competition. Though the star athlete believed he played the best in the tournament, he would've granted his teammate, Zer0, the MVP pick for the finals.
"I don't think i deserve it for finals, I think Zer0 does. He played out of his mind. But if you're looking out from the complete tournament, I definitely played the best overall."
Season 25 is On the Horizon
As the ALGS Open comes to a close in New Orleans, fans are looking to the future of Apex Legends. Season 25 is releasing on May 6th, along with Sparrow, a powerful archer legend that packs quite a punch despite his agile style.
The esports scene in Apex Legends continues to grow year after year, so we'll likely see even more action from Team Falcons as we head further into Year 5 of the ALGS. Keep your eyes focused on Team Falcons and Alliance, as their spectacular performance in the Open won't be the last you hear of these talented teams.