Who is Atakhan? Meet League of Legends' New Jungle Boss
League of Legends' jungle players will have a new boss to battle in 2025: Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin is making his way to the Rift after his time in Legends of Runeterra. Let's explore everything we know about Atakhan, including his backstory, in-game mechanics and various forms.
Who is Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin?
Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin is a monster/demon from the League of Legends lore universe who works with dark magic. He has connections to Leblanc, Vladimir, the Black Rose and Mordekaiser.
Atakhan is an Epic Legends of Runeterra character from the Empires of the Ascended expansion. His flavor text reads: "A nameless aberration towered above them in the smoke-filled chamber. The mages chanted in discordant chorus, dread their voices reaching a strained, fevered pitch. The monster breathed deep of their mounting fear, and each breath brought it terrible power."
Atakhan On the Rift
In League of Legends, Atakhan will serve as an Epic-tier boss. Atakhan's presence spawns Blood Roses nearby. Atakhan appears in two unique forms depending on the current game's state. These forms are Voracious Atakhan and Ruinous Atakhan.
Atakhan appears in-game in the map's jungle after 20 minutes, and defeating him will grant the victorious team multiple buffs. He spawns in an arena with two walls on the top or bottom half of the map, depending on which side has seen more in-game action. The walls of Atakhan's arena will remain for the rest of the game.
Blood Roses
Blood Roses can spawn on the map while Atakhan is active. They will appear in areas where a Champion has died. Destroying Blood Roses grants the player's team XP and a permanently stacking Adaptive Force buff.
Atakhan's Forms: Voracious Atakhan
Voracious Atakhan will appear in slower games with fewer deaths. This form grants the team that defeats it a one-time Rebirth buff. This will immediately respawn the team's players in their base once after taking fatal damage.
Atakhan's Forms: Ruinous Atakhan
Games with bloodier battles will awaken Ruinous Atakhan. Defeating this Atakhan form won't deliver a Rebirth buff, but it has several tempting benefits. Ruinous Atakhan spawns a huge grove of blood roses for any players to collect after dying. He also grants players who defeat him Bloody Petals and increases all Epic monster reward affects.
When will Atakhan arrive?
Atakhan will join the game with League of Legends' 2025 Season 1 in January 2025.
NEXT: Faker has More League of Legends Skins than These 10 Champions