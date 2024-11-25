Esports illustrated

Who is Atakhan? Meet League of Legends' New Jungle Boss

Atakhan will bring ruin and Blood Roses to League of Legends' games starting in Season 1. Here's what we know.

Gabby DeSena

Atakhan will bring new mechanics to League of Legends' jungle.
Atakhan will bring new mechanics to League of Legends' jungle. / Riot games

League of Legends' jungle players will have a new boss to battle in 2025: Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin is making his way to the Rift after his time in Legends of Runeterra. Let's explore everything we know about Atakhan, including his backstory, in-game mechanics and various forms.

  1. Who is Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin?
  2. Atakhan On the Rift
  3. Blood Roses
  4. Atakhan's Forms: Voracious Atakhan
  5. Atakhan's Forms: Ruinous Atakhan
  6. When will Atakhan arrive?

Who is Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin?

Atakhan Bringer of Ruin Legends of Runeterra art
Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin is the Rift's next Jungle boss. / Riot Games

Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin is a monster/demon from the League of Legends lore universe who works with dark magic. He has connections to Leblanc, Vladimir, the Black Rose and Mordekaiser.

Atakhan is an Epic Legends of Runeterra character from the Empires of the Ascended expansion. His flavor text reads: "A nameless aberration towered above them in the smoke-filled chamber. The mages chanted in discordant chorus, dread their voices reaching a strained, fevered pitch. The monster breathed deep of their mounting fear, and each breath brought it terrible power."

Atakhan On the Rift

League of Legends Atakhan
Atakhan will bring new mechanics to League of Legends' jungle. / Riot games

In League of Legends, Atakhan will serve as an Epic-tier boss. Atakhan's presence spawns Blood Roses nearby. Atakhan appears in two unique forms depending on the current game's state. These forms are Voracious Atakhan and Ruinous Atakhan.

Atakhan appears in-game in the map's jungle after 20 minutes, and defeating him will grant the victorious team multiple buffs. He spawns in an arena with two walls on the top or bottom half of the map, depending on which side has seen more in-game action. The walls of Atakhan's arena will remain for the rest of the game.

Blood Roses

Atakhan Blood Roses League of Legends
Atakhan's presence spawns Blood Roses. / Riot Games

Blood Roses can spawn on the map while Atakhan is active. They will appear in areas where a Champion has died. Destroying Blood Roses grants the player's team XP and a permanently stacking Adaptive Force buff.

Atakhan's Forms: Voracious Atakhan

League of Legends Voracious Atakhan
In slower games, Voracious Atakhan will appear / Riot Game

Voracious Atakhan will appear in slower games with fewer deaths. This form grants the team that defeats it a one-time Rebirth buff. This will immediately respawn the team's players in their base once after taking fatal damage.

Atakhan's Forms: Ruinous Atakhan

League of Legends Atakhan Ruinous Form
Atakhan's Ruinous form occurs in games with more battle. / Riot Games

Games with bloodier battles will awaken Ruinous Atakhan. Defeating this Atakhan form won't deliver a Rebirth buff, but it has several tempting benefits. Ruinous Atakhan spawns a huge grove of blood roses for any players to collect after dying. He also grants players who defeat him Bloody Petals and increases all Epic monster reward affects.

When will Atakhan arrive?

Atakhan will join the game with League of Legends' 2025 Season 1 in January 2025.

