Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 Closes in a Crazy Concert

🏁TIME🏁 #AGDQ2025 has raised a total amount of $2,556,305 for @preventcancer!



Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and to all of you for your amazing generosity & support. See you all next time at #SGDQ2025!! 💙



p.s. THANK YOU PRIZE WIZARD pic.twitter.com/Os3GRhC8Mc