Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 Closes in a Crazy Concert
Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ), the largest speedrun convention and tournament worldwide, has concluded its 2025 event after a week of exciting speedrun-filled fun. This year's event raised over 2.5 million USD for cancer prevention and included plenty of memorable moments and speedruns utilizing everything from saxophones to TI-84 calculators. Here's a quick rundown of AGDQ 2025's highlights, charitable earnings and upcoming follow-up events.
Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2025 occurred in Pittsburgh, PA from January 5 to January 12 2025. The event included a week-long 24-hour livestream of over 130 games. The best and brightest speedrunners from around the world congregated to bring entertainment and displays of skill to the broadcast.
AGDQ 2025 Highlights
AGDQ 2025 included unforgettable moments, most notably its Crazy Taxi speedrun conclusion with a full concert and mosh pit. Fans also witnessed speedrunners utilizing unconventional tech such as saxophones, pianos and TI-84 calculators. Plus, everyone's favorite Horse Tilt returned with a vengeance and viewers raised over $2.5 million for charity. Here's a quick recap.
Over 2.5 Million USD Raised to Prevent Cancer
Most importantly, Awesome Games Done Quick raised over 2.5 million USD for cancer prevention. The money, raised through tickets, donations and sweepstakes, went to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. The non-profit focuses on "empowering people to stay ahead of cancer through prevention & early detection." The Foundation thanked AGDQ and its participants on X.com, saying "You all never cease to amaze us with your generosity. Your donations make an enormous impact, THANK YOU."
Concert and Mosh Pit During Crazy Taxi Speedrun
Have you ever seen a mosh pit at a speedrun tournament? At this year's Crazy Taxi speedrun, Chuckles825 brought in a full backing band 'Limiter Cut' while the audience jammed to the music. The ensemble, including a drummer (The Sound Defense), a guitarist (2Dos), a bassist (SquidDilla) and a lead singer (Metallama), entranced the crowd with punk rock tunes. A pit quickly formed and fans began headbanging while Chuckles825 continued to drift his in-game taxi.
Horse Tilt. WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
The infamous Skyrim Horse Tilt meme had a resurgence in this year's event during pekkanen's The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim run. Fans went wild for this silly-looking glitch involving a comically off-equilibrium equine — and those commentating on the couch struggled to maintain composure whenever it was mentioned. Viewers in the audience screamed "WOOOOOOOO!" repeatedly and waved rubber chickens when they saw their favorite off-kilter horsie.
Elden Ring Played on a Saxophone?
In a never-before-seen musical feat, Dr. Doot defeated the Fire Giant in Elden Ring with only a saxophone and a dream. His casters noted his intense composure and concentration as he completed his mission. As the giant fell, one of the commentators quipped, "he got dooted on entirely."
TI-84 Calculator Speedrun
Speedrunners at AGDQ 2025 took the age-old art of procrastinating with the TI-84's graph function to a new level. Gamer Adef completed a speedrun of Block Dude, coded entirely for the TI-84 plus graphing calculator. It's important to note that there is "real speed tech" players can utilize to shave seconds off their calculator runs, according to AGDQ.
Crazy Rhythm Game Combos
There was plenty for rhythm game fans to enjoy at AGDQ this year. Blaze's Chunithm Luminous Plus speedrun astounded fans as he clapped, danced and headbanged his way to a massive combo. PangaeaPanga also perfected songs in Jubeat Copious Append and hit multiple SSS ratings during their January 9 stream.
First Ever Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Run
A fresh fan-favorite game entered the AGDQ rotation in 2025: the event saw its first-ever Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare speedrun. Bryonato headlined the run while Tomatoangus, Adef, Bluetarget and Lanaruse participated in the landmark event through casting and commentary.
Largest Tournament in GDQ History
Awesome Games Done Quick broke a personal record on January 9 2025 when its PS1 Mystery Vs. Tournament became the largest tournament in the convention's history with over 100 players. Players showed up in droves to exhibit their skills and support AGDQ's fundraising efforts. The winners progressed to a competition the next day, where finalists Mikan, ThaBeast1721 and CaneofPacci faced off. ThaBeast1721 took home the grand prize.
Fallout New Vegas 'Speed Dating'
TomatoAngus was ready for romance as they courted every possible Fallout: New Vegas character in a dapper suit during an Any% run. While the speedrun strategy likely won't go over well if you're looking for a date in real life, TomatoAngus seemed to win the hearts of audience members who were in stitches over the event.
Super Mario Bros. Wii... While Playing Piano?
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 included another notable musical talent: gamer Wes completed an Any% New Super Mario Bros. Wii run while playing the piano. Any fans interested in replicating the stunt can even access his sheet music from a Google Drive on the Games Done Quick X.com page.
Upcoming Events
While Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has officially come to a close, Games Done Quick is planning additional festivities for the rest of 2024. These upcoming events include:
- Back to Black: An event focusing on the Black speedrunning community. It will benefit Race Forward, a nonprofit that advances racial justice and empowerment in local communities, and occur from February 6-9, 2025.
- Frost Fatales 2025: An all-female speedrunning convention and tournament including members of Games Done Quick's Frame Fatales. It will benefit the National Women's Law Center, which advocates for gender equality and preserves women's rights, and will occur from March 9-16, 2025.
- SGDQ 2025: A summer Games Done Quick convention. It will occur in Minneapolis, MN, from July 6-12, 2025. More information will likely be released as the event approaches.