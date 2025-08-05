Esports illustrated

Battlefield 6 Already Has 10,000 Active Players - But No One Can Play It

They're just sitting in the lobby, listening to a solid track waiting patiently as the clock ticks down.

Daniyal Malik

Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6's Open Beta is shaping up to be one of the biggest highlights of August. With Early Access starting on August 7, and the first and second beta weekends beginning August 9 and 14, respectively, players have the option to pre-download the game and jump in beforehand, although they won't experience much outside of tweaking the in-game settings.

Despite the limited functionality, the Steam Charts report that nearly 10,000 concurrent users are "playing" Battlefield 6 two days before its Early Access and four days before its Open Beta begins. Considering the fact that the only things you can do in-game before August 7 are listening to the lobby soundtrack and changing the settings, this is an impressive feat for a title.

As a reminder for you and those 10,000 players, you can customize aspects like gameplay, accessibility, and controls once you preload the game on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC. Upon finishing the initial setup, you'll land on the main page where you can see the home UI and reconfigure your settings. Every other feature stays inactive until the servers go live.

Players Are Getting Worried If The Battlefield 6 Servers Can Handle The Hype

A destroyed car in the middle of a Battlefield 6 Open Beta map.
Technical problems are scaring Battlefield fans / Image via @Battlefield on X

While having a ~10,000 all-time peak in a main menu is certainly a sign of massive potential, some users on X are worried the sheer predicted volume (judging from the current figures) in Early Access and Open Beta will be too much for the servers.

Remarks like "the servers are gonna crash day one" and "servers' gonna be legendary" are a quip running rampant in the community, but Battlefield's history with server instability makes these a real possibility. After all, a large playerbase is a positive, but only if that traffic is handled with no server disconnects and irregular latency figures.

As of now, though, there's no official statement from Battlefield or EA that directly addresses server stability for the Battlefield 6 Early Access and Beta despite concerns.

Esports Impact

With Battlefield 6's first publicly-available playable version predicted to reach the six-digit mark, it's going to compete directly with Call of Duty Black Ops 6's Season 5, which releases on the same day as the Early Access: August 7. During both betas, we can definitely expect small-scale online and even some offline tournaments if the servers remain stable enough.

With three maps and five game modes in the first beta weekend, along with one more map and two additional modes in the second weekend, the beta phase looks packed with content. You'll have enough time to go through every individual environment and learn their layout, potentially devising new strategies and tech that prove advantageous over other players once the full game comes out.

