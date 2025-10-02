Get Ready for Battlefield 6! Pre-Order File Size, Start Time and more
The release of Battlefield 6 is so close yet still feels so far. With just under two weeks to go until the full launch, the anticipation and hype for the title are truly starting to reach astronomical levels. It feels like it's been forever since a Battlefield game got people this excited.
Battlefield hasn't had a truly successful game in a very long time. The last title widely loved by fans, critics, and the general gaming public was Battlefield 4, which was released over a decade ago. This is yet another opportunity for Battlefield to achieve something great and become the amazing franchise it once was that many fans fondly remember. Whether EA and the developers squander that or not, only time will tell.
Nowadays, there are enough free-to-play shooters alone, not even including paid games, that Battlefield 6 is not going to get away with a horrible launch like its predecessors. This game will need to be good from day one. The first step to a good launch is letting people actually download the game they're going to launch, and Battlefield 6 has almost reached the point of successfully doing that.
When & Where Can You Preload Battlefield 6?
Preloads will be available for Battlefield 6 on October 3, 2025. This is exactly one week before the game launches on October 10.
The leaked times above are European flavored, so here's the preload times for American fans:
Time Zone
Preload Time
Pacific (PT)
8:00 AM
Eastern (ET)
11:00 AM
Battlefield 6 is available for PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. On PC it's available on the EA launcher, Steam, and Epic Games Launcher. While it is not technically confirmed yet, fans should expect the game to be available for preload on all platforms.
How Big Is Battlefield 6's File Size?
It's unknown how large the full game is going to be at the moment. However, fans can look at the file sizes of the Battlefield 6 beta and the most recent full Battlefield game, which in this case is Battlefield 2042, to get a rough idea of what to expect.
The Battlefield 6 beta was around 40 gigs. Battlefield 2042 was around 100 gigs on PC. It's worth noting that file sizes vary dramatically from PC to console and even from console to console. PC is larger than console, and PS5 is usually smaller than Xbox. On console, Battlefield 2042 was less than half the size it was on PC, at under 50 gigs.
Battlefield 6 is set to have more content than 2042, but that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be larger by any noteworthy amount. The safest bet is to take the size of 2042 on the player's platform of choice and then give a room for error of plus or minus 5 to 10 gigs.
Esports Impact
Battlefield 6 is the first real competitor to Call of Duty's particular style of FPS esport in a very long time. The game is going to quickly see numerous streamer-run tournaments, Twitch Rivals-style events, and likely a few major competitions hosted by third parties. With no established teams or competitive legacy active for the franchise, it will be a race for players to make a name for themselves the moment the game goes live.