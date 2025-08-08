Battlefield 6 All Classes Explained: How to Play Assassin, Engineer, Recon, Support
The Battlefield 6 Early Access and Beta phases have opened up to mass success, with a giant playerbase eager to hop into all the new and returning gamemodes. After a long-awaited return to form, we're finally going back to the basics and experiencing the mechanics that were originally a staple in the series.
Of course, with all the weapons and modes coming back, another series-defining feature is the four classes: Assault, Engineer, Recon, and Support. Each class comes with a unique skillset and specialties, and they're designed for specific encounters, playstyles, and weapon categories. If you want to learn how they're played and what they're good at, this article breaks it down for you.
All Battlefield 6 Classes Explained
1. Assault
- Signature Gadget: Adrenaline Injector - Temporarily boosts sprint speed and reduces explosive damage. Provides resistance to debuffs and makes enemy footsteps easier to hear.
- Signature Weapon: Assault Rifle - Faster draw and switch times, plus better sprint recovery.
- Signature Trait: Soft Landing - Reduced fall damage and no movement speed penalty after falling.
The Assault class is your team's frontliners, charging into the fight with their Assault Rifles and gaining ground for your Supports and Engineers to follow. Their core strength lies in mobility, and they're the strongest archetype in mid-range battles.
The class's active ability is used for both clearing tight, boxed-in spaces to avoid ambushes and revealing long-range targets like Recons. Once you point out enemies, you can guide your teammates accordingly, which is why effective communication is a must.
2. Engineer
- Signature Gadget: Repair Tool - Repair friendly vehicles and equipment. Can also damage enemy assets. Extended use will overheat the tool.
- Signature Weapon: SMG - Improved hip-fire control
- Signature Trait: Flak Jacket - Decrease damage taken from explosives.
The Engineer is your vehicular maintenance and destruction archetype. On one hand, their gadgets can take down enemy artillery like helicopters, tanks, jets, and other vehicles. On the other hand, they also have kits to repair ally vehicles.
Ideally, you want to use your SMGs and stick to the frontlines with the Assaults. However, unlike how the Assaults target anything and everything on foot, your job is to destroy any oppressive enemy ordinance and stay close to your precious vehicles.
Tanks, in particular, are extremely strong in Battlefield 6, so if your Engineer consistently heals them, then they'll dominate the map and continuously gain ground and stack points. In fact, this might be the meta strategy.
3. Recon
- Signature Gadget: Motion Sensor - Detects and displays the position of nearby moving enemies, vehicles, and gadgets on team members' minimaps (does not work on prone or crouched infantry). Emits a sound audible to hostiles.
- Signature Weapon: Sniper - Stabilize aim by holding breath and rechamber quicker between shots.
- Signature Trait: Auto-Spot - Looking at hostiles while in ADS marks them as spotted.
Recons are the long-range demons and a Support's worst nightmare. Their playstyle is the typical marksman routine: pick a sneaky vantage point, go prone, and take down enemies in a single shot. Staying in the backlines means you're the least likely to die, and the less you die, the more uptime you'll have and the more value you'll provide.
Recons specialize in sniper rifles (obviously), and their primary targets should be Support roles so they sabotage the enemy frontline attack as a whole. Positioning is extremely important because you have no close-range counter, and you likely won't be revived when downed.
This role is incredibly strong when playing on the Defenders' side. With a critical few Support picks, they can completely cut off any backup for the enemy Engineers and Assaults.
4. Support
- Signature Gadget: Supply Bag - Resupplies nearby infantry with ammo for gadgets and weapons and regenerates health more efficiently, even under fire.
- Signature Weapon: MG - No sprint speed penalty
- Signature Trait: Quick Revive - Faster drag and stationary revives
As the name suggests, the Support role is the backbone of your team in Battlefield 6. They act as a medic and revive downed allies to save them a 30-second runback to the critical zone. Beyond that, they also deploy ammo boxes so friendly Assaults and Engineers aren't stranded in a firefight.
Because of a Support's specialty with LMGs, they're surprisingly good at locking down areas, but that's how you want to use them. The role demands them to be agile so they make it to downed teammates, so you have to be wary of your positioning and stay in the mid-lines.
The optimal composition is having at least 2 Supports in a group of 6-7 teammates. If anyone goes down, one of the Supports can rush in and bring them back; having another Support as backup is just good practice.
Esports Impact
The Battlefield 6 Beta has given a glimpse into the competitive scene and potential meta of the game. Like any Battlefield title, vehicles reign supreme, but the tanks feel especially strong this time around, hence why the Engineers feel so critical to the team. Their sheer value when it comes to destroying full-health tanks in 3-4 hits simply can't be understated.
Supports will likely continue to play a vital role, and Recons will continue to break the enemy team's structure by removing medics. All in all, the only class that feels slightly weak is the Assault archetype when you compare it to the Engineers. This overshadowing highlights the tank-heavy meta Battlefield 6 is witnessing, and we may see them get a rework once the first beta weekend concludes.