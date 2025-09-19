Every Single Weapon Available In Battlefield 6 on Launch Day
The wait has been long and, well, it's been long, but at least it's almost over. Battlefield 6 is just a couple of weeks away, and fans are extremely excited for what appears to be a return to form for the franchise and something genuinely capable of not only competing with new Call of Duty titles but potentially even outdoing and outlasting them.
The Battlefield 6 beta testing phase was largely successful and gave most people who played it real reasons to be optimistic and want to buy it when it launches. One specific aspect of Battlefield 6 during its beta testing that received very positive feedback was the gunplay. It was simply fun to just run around and shoot. The core, most basic, and fundamental aspect of an FPS title was executed well.
When running around and shooting guns is as fun as it is in BF6, having a ton of options with what you're running around holding and what you're shooting is just going to make the game even better. It appears BF6 will give the player no shortage of options when it comes to how they're attacking their opponents.
What Weapons Are In Battlefield 6?
There are a total of 45 guns that will be available in Battlefield 6 at launch. These 45 guns are broken down into 8 categories, with some categories, of course, having more than others.
Weapon Type
# Of Guns In That Type
Assault Rifles
8
Carbines
7
SMG
8
LMG
8
DMR
4
Sniper Rifles
3
Shotguns
3
Secondary
4
Let's take a deeper look into each weapon type, what the gun names are, and how they relate to each of the classes.
Writer's Note: Some guns use officially licensed names, but the vast majority are using using names created by the Battlefield developers.
Assault Rifles
The 8 assault rifles available at Battlefield 6's launch are:
- M433
- B36A4
- SOR-556 MK2
- AK4D
- TR-7
- KORD 6P67
- NVO-228E
- L85A3
Assault rifles will likely be some of the most used weapons in Battlefield 6 due to their versatility in being useful at close, medium, and somewhat long ranges and the fact that they are the signature weapon of the Assault class.
Note: Signature weapons are a design feature of Battlefield 6 that gives each of the four classes in the game a weapon type that they receive special bonuses for using.
In the case of the Assault class, they get faster sprint-to-fire times when using an assault rifle and faster weapon swap times when swapping to or from and assault rifle.
Carbines
The 7 carbines that will be available at Battlefield 6's launch are:
- M4A1
- M277
- AK-205
- M417 A2
- GRT-BC
- QBZ-192
- SG 553R
The carbines are likely to be decent and somewhat popular weapon options for lots of players. It is worth noting that they are not a signature weapon for any class, so no one class will be better at using them than the others.
SMG
The 8 SMGs available in Battlefield 6 at launch will be:
- SGX
- PW5A3
- PW7A2
- UMG-40
- USG-90
- KV9
- SCW-10
- SL9
The kings of close-quarters combat, SMGs will undoubtedly be a go to weapon for many. They are the signature weapon type of the engineer class. Engineers will receive better hip-fire accuracy with SMGs than other classes will.
LMG
The 8 LMGs in Battlefield 6 are:
- L110
- DRS-IAR
- M/60
- RPKM
- M123K
- M250
- KTS100 MKB
- M240L
LMGs are not typically a go to weapon for a lot of people, but they do typically have a dedicated user base. In Battlefield 6, expect a higher volume of LMG users than in most games because of the signature weapon system. LMGs are the signature weapons of the support class. The class designed to lay down covering fire, provide restocking, and medical supplies to teammates, will not receive the movement speed penalty that other classes will when wielding an LMG.
DMR
DMRs can be a nice middle ground between bolt-action snipers and traditional full-auto gameplay with assault rifles, carbines, SMGs, or LMGs. They're a more niche weapon type, which is likely why they have fewer options than other core weapon types. The 4 DMRs in BF6 are:
- M39 EMR
- LMR27
- SVK-8.6
- SVDM
DMRs are not a signature weapon type of any of the four classes.
Sniper Rifles
Snipers will be the go-to for any Recon player. As the signature weapon type of the Recon class, Recon players will get a few nice bonuses when wielding a sniper rifle that other classes will not. Recons will have their weapon sway reduced, be able to hold their breath for longer, and rechamber rounds faster when using sniper rifles.
There are only 3 snipers in BF6 at launch and those 3 sniper rifles are:
- M2010 ESR
- SV-98
- PSR
Shotguns
Shotguns are a popular choice for certain types of players and can be excellent for locking down specific chokepoints on maps in a variety of game modes. The 3 shotguns available at Battlefield 6's launch are:
- M87A1
- M1014
- 18.5KS-K
While shotguns are not a signature weapon for any class, it should be expected that more Assault players will use them than any other class. This is because one of Assault's unique perks allows them to have 2 primary weapons equipped. A lot of good Assault players will want to make use of the assault rifle + shotgun in the back pocket strategy.
Secondary
Pistols in video games can be super hit or miss in terms of how strong they are. Only time will tell where Battlefield 6's pistols will fall in that regard. Maybe they're great and maybe they're terrible, but even an awful pistol is faster than reloading. The 4 secondary weapons in BF6 at launch will be:
- P18
- ES 5.7
- M45A1
- M44 (revolver)
What Is The Esports Impact Of All These Guns Being In Battlefield 6?
Battlefield is not a franchise known for its competitive gameplay or esports scene. It essentially has never had one and Battlefield 6 doesn't appear to be trying to change that. Not every game needs an esports scene and that's okay.
One thing that is worth mentioning is the existence of Firestorm, Battlefield 6's companion battle royale spinoff. While not technically confirmed, it stands to reason that if these weapons are in Battlefield 6, they'll be the weapons used in Firestorm as well.
The BR genre is not amazing for competitive gaming, but titles like PUBG (and PUBG Mobile), Call of Duty: Warzone, and even Fortnite to a much lesser extent, have managed to establish dedicated competitive communities.
While Battlefield 6 having any sort of competitive scene is highly improbable, if Firestorm is done well and successful, it's certainly possible that it could develop its own competitive scene and will make use of all these Battlefield 6 guns.