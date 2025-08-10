Battlefield 6 Beta Best Controller Settings
The Battlefield 6 Early Access and Open Beta have amassed a ton of players jumping into every map and mode the game has introduced so far. Once you manage to get past the queue, you'll find full lobbies with tanks, jets, and weapons blazing around every corner, and everyone is doing their best for the team.
Like any pre-release beta, players can tweak the settings in Battlefield 6, including aspects like audio, visuals, and controls. For consoles, specifically, having the optimal sensitivity and assist features is key if you want to win. Fortunately, with this title having most elements from the classic Battlefield era, new and returning players have ample room to either stick with the basic controller configuration or try new settings without much hesitation.
Best Battlefield 6 Controller Settings
Infantry Control Settings
- Infantry Aim Settings: 50
- Invert Vertical Look - Infantry: Off
- Field of View: 105
- Uniform Infantry Aiming: Off
- Infantry Aim Assist: 100
- Infantry Aim Assist Slowdown: 100
- Infantry Aim Assist Zoom Snap: 5
- Soldier Aim Input Curve: Linear
- Stick Input Acceleration Presets: Standard
- Aiming Left / Right Acceleration: 55
- Infantry Sprint: Toggle
- Double Tap Forward Sprint: Off
- Crouch Toggle Sprint: Stand
- Vault Over Sprint: On
- Crouch Slide: On
- Double Tap Crouch For Sprint Slide: On
- Infantry Weapon Zoom: Hold
- Steady Scope: Toggle
- Vertical Aim Ratio: 75%
- Vertical Zoom Ratio: 75%
- Infantry Zoom Aim Sensitivity: 90
- Zoom Transition Sensitivity Smoothing: On
- 1.25x Zoom Aim Sensitivity: 95
- Interact & Reload: Interact (Tap) / Reload (Hold)
Other Settings
- Controller Vibration: Off
- Left Stick Center Deadzone: 10
- Left Stick Axial Deadzone: 15
- Left Stick Max Input Threshold: 100
- Right Stick Center Deadzone: 10
- Right Stick Axial Deadzone: 15
- Right Stick Max Input Threshold: 100
- L2 Deadzone: 0.5
- L2 Max Input Threshold: 100
- R2 Deadzone: 0.5
- R2 Max Input Threshold: 100
Best Battlefield 6 Controller Layout
- Controls: Default
- Buttons: Alternate
For a better experience, you should use the "Tactical" preset by using the Alternate button layout, which only swaps your melee to the Circle button and your crouch/prone to R3. This is generally the more common movement and feels more natural since your mobility is locked strictly to the joysticks.
An important thing to note is that you also have to manually assign the "Slide" mechanic to R3 as well, since, by default, it's unmapped in Battlefield 6. If you're playing in open areas, sliding is significantly more effective than crouching or prone, so be sure to visit the "Edit Preset" in the Controller menu to assign it.
After doing so, pressing R3 will let you slide and enter a crouched state once the action is complete, and holding R3 will let you go prone.
Esports Impact
Aside from the higher sensitivity preference, one of the most divisive settings in Battlefield 6 is the option to enable or disable the Uniform Infantry Settings. When disabled, your scoped aim's sensitivity lowers the further it sees (so a 4x zoom will be much slower when moving around than a Red Dot, for instance).
This isn't a setting you'll typically find in other shooters, like CS2 and Call of Duty, and most people will enable it because of muscle memory and compliance with the competitive norm. However, given how Battlefield plays with the sheer map size, it's arguably better to keep Uniform Infantry disabled.
Despite taking a few matches for you to adjust to it, this setting can make a huge difference if you're someone who regularly swaps between classes.