Battlefield 6 Kicks Off New Era of FPS Esports: BF6 Launch Times, PC Specs and more
The launch of Battlefield 6 draws ever so closer. Just over one more week from today, as of writing this, the highly anticipated FPS will finally go live.
The next entry in the long-running and iconic franchise is looking to be a return to form for the series and make Battlefield a respected and successful franchise once more. In the lead-up to its launch, Battlefield 6 has done almost everything right.
They've said the right things about monetization. They've said the right things about in-game cosmetics. They've said the right things about content updates. They've shown the right things. They've perfectly built up a level of hype and anticipation for Battlefield 6 that the franchise has not seen in a while.
Now, when Battlefield 6 fully launches, it's time for them to stop saying the right things and start doing them. A franchise known for terrible launches is going to have to have a good one for the first time in a very long time.
When Does Battlefield 6 Come Out?
Battlefield 6 is set to have a global launch on October 10, 2025. The exact time will vary depending on the player's time zone. Here is a breakdown of what that will look like for a few different time zones:
Time Zone
Launch Time
PT (Los Angeles)
8 AM
CT (Chicago)
10 AM
ET (New York)
11 AM
BST (London)
4 PM
AEST (Queensland)
1 AM (Oct. 11)
As is the modern industry standard at this point, Battlefield 6 will not have a traditional midnight release. The game will go live simultaneously on all platforms across all regions.
Where Can You Play Battlefield 6?
Battlefield 6 will be available on PC (Steam, Epic Games, & EA's launcher), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5. Battlefield 6 will not be available on Nintendo Switch 2.
What Content Will Be Available In Battlefield 6 At Launch?
A variety of modes, maps, and guns will be available for players upon the game's launch. In fact, there will be a total of 45 guns available in the game when it launches on October 10. In addition to the guns, there are the game modes and the maps. There will be 8 game modes at launch:
- Conquest
- Rush
- King of the Hill
- Breakthrough
- Domination
- Team Deathmatch
- Squad Deathmatch
- Escalation
Team Deathmatch and Escalation were the only two not available for play in either weekend of the beta testing. A game mode is sometimes only as fun as the maps that are there to play it on. Battlefield 6 will launch with a modest 9 maps.
- Siege of Cairo
- Iberian Offensive
- Liberation Peak
- Empire State
- Operation Firestorm
- Saints Quarter
- New Sobek City
- Mirak Valley
- Manhattan Bridge
Does Battlefield 6 Have A Special Edition?
Yes, Battlefield 6 is available for purchase in 2 editions. There is the standard edition for $70 and the Phantom Edition for $100. The standard edition comes with the base game and nothing else*.
The Phantom Edition comes with a lot. Here is everything the Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition comes with:
- BF Pro Token: Battle Pass + 25 Tier Skips, Exclusive Rewards, and "more"
- Phantom Squad: 4 soldier skins - Crossbones, Mirage, Specter, & Wraith
- "Glimmer" Melee Knife Skin
- "Shrouded" M433 Weapon Package
- "Drop Shadow" MS2010 ESR Weapon Package
- "Chimera" M1A2 SEPV3 Vehicle Skin
- "Death's Head" Weapon Sticker
- "Cryptic" Weapon Charm
- "Operative" Dog Tag
- Phantom XP Boost Set: 2x Hardware XP + 2x Career XP
* There is a pre-order bonus, "Tombstone Pack," that comes with the standard edition of the game (and Phantom Edition), but that's only a pre-order bonus and will likely no longer be included after the pre-order window of the game has ended.
Interestingly, there is no early access bonus for buying the Phantom Edition. It's relatively standard nowadays for games to include a few days of early access as part of their big editions, but Battlefield 6 will not be doing that. Everyone will get to play it for the first time at the same time.
Battlefield 6 Season 1 Roadmap
The post-launch content for Battlefield 6 in season 1 is all free. The content is planned to be released in 3 phases. Phase 1 is called "Rogue Ops," Phase 2 is called "California Resistance," and Phase 3 is called "Winter Offensive."
Rogue Ops
Rogue Ops will be coming out on October 28, and it will bring a new map, core game mode, vehicle, 3 new weapons, and an attachment. The map is called "Blackwell Fields" and appears to be a massive oil field. The new game mode is called Strikepoint. The other new content coming:
- APC Traverser Mark 2 - Land Vehicle
- SOR-300C - Carbine
- MINI FIX - Sniper Rifle
- GGH-22 - Sidearm
- Rail Cover & LPVO - Attachments
California Resistance
The second phase of season 1 is launching on November 18 and will have a new map, a limited-time mode, and some new weapons. The new map is called "Eastwood" and takes place in an affluent California college campus connected to a golf course. The other new stuff in this phase is:
- Sabotage - Limited Time Mode
- Battle Pickups- New Feature
- DB-12 - Shotgun
- M327 Trait - Sidearm
- Slim Handstop - Attachment
Winter Offensive
The final phase of season 1 will launch on December 9. Instead of an entirely new map, this update will bring a limited-time visual update to the Empire State map that freezes Brooklyn in ice and snow.
- Ice Lock - Limited Time Event
- Ice Climbing Axe - Melee Weapon
The final phase does certainly seem a bit lighter in content than the first two.
What Are The PC Spec Requirements For Battlefield 6?
As is standard, there are recommended and minimum required specs listed for Battlefield 6. Let's take a look at both, starting with the minimum.
Minimum PC Spec Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB, Intel Arc A380
- DirectX: Version 12
Recommended PC Spec Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3060Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6700-XT, Intel Arc B580
- DirectX: Version 12
What Is The Esports Impact Of Battlefield 6?
The Esports Impact of Battlefield 6 lies not in the core BF6 experience, but in the eventual to follow battle royale spinoff "Firestorm." That isn't to say Battlefield 6's core experience won't have any impact at all because Firestorm still has minimal information known about it and certainly no release date.
This means if BF6 flops, a lot of the excitement that would be there for Firestorm will fizzle away before it even gets much of a chance. From an esports perspective, Battlefield 6's job is to capitalize on the hype it has and secure a large player base that will at least try out Firestorm when it eventually releases.
Firestorm creates an opportunity for Battlefield 6 to compete directly against Call of Duty Warzone. With Warzone players already being frustrated and upset with their competitive scene, for things like a 2.5-hour tech delay during a $1 million tournament. There is a real opportunity for Battlefield to strike in the esports world.