Battlefield 6 Leaks: Every Reveal Since the Beta

Summary of “Gauntlet,” a Squad Elimination mode in Battlefield 6:



🗺️ Uses the Battle Royale map

🎯 Four missions per match

🚩 Various mission types (CTF, etc.)

⚡ Modifiers like Sudden Elimination

🛠️ Custom settings via Portal

🆓 Likely free-to-play



Additional details: pic.twitter.com/ou8tKZNu95