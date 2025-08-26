Battlefield 6 Leaks: Every Reveal Since the Beta
The hype for Battlefield 6 can’t be more real. Despite EA not having a very wholesome reputation in the gaming community, this new installment in the franchise is garnering a lot of faith and expectations, especially thanks to the new leaks and rumors, which are giving the fans hope that this new online FPS will not be making the same mistakes its direct competitor, Call of Duty, is making.
Battlefield 6 Leaks Revealing Weapons, Camos, Modes, and More
Battlefield 6 launches globally on October 10, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Battlefield will follow the new price trend in the AAA industry, with the Standard Edition costing a whopping $69.99, while the Phantom Edition is priced at $99.99, which will include exclusive class skins, a Year 1 Season Pass, legendary weapon blueprints, and vehicle cosmetics. Below, we have shared everything that has been revealed about the game through leaks.
Disclaimer: All information in this article is based on leaks and may differ from the final release. We highly recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.
Weapons and Attachments
Recently, a huge leak from the Battlefield Labs build, shared by YouTube user AngryMeerkat, detailed a massive arsenal of 50 weapons across seven categories. The leak, while subject to change, gave us a glimpse of what kind of firepower we can expect in the game. The leak revealed:
- Carbines x 8
- Assault rifles x 8
- SMGs x 8
- LMGs x 8
- DMRs x 4
- Sniper rifles x 4
- Shotguns x 4
- Pistols x 6
There’s also an impressive amount of weapon attachments shown in the leak. Each of the guns can be completely customized, with scopes, grips, magazines, and more, so no matter which gun you choose, you can always customize it for your playstyle.
Gadgets and Throwables
Each class: Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon, comes with unique throwables and can use gadgets during the match. Revealed in the same Battlefield Labs leak, here are the gadgets and throwables we were able to spot:
Assault:
- Gadgets: Ladder (for reaching high ledges), deploy beacon, M320A1 HE/AT/THRM/, GL40 STKY, SICH G1 FRAG, X95 BRE.
- Throwables: frag, smoke, flash.
Engineer:
- Gadgets: Vehicle supply box, bomb disposal drone, SLM-93A (stinger), M136 AT, AT mines, MBT-LAW, Javelin, RPG, PTKM-1R.
- Throwables: AT grenade, frag, mini frag.
Support:
- Gadgets: Defib, M320A1 SMK, SICH G1 WP, supply crate, GPDIS (grenade stopper), LWCMS (mortar), supply bag, MP-APS (missile stopper).
- Throwables: frag, smoke, incendiary.
Recon:
- Gadgets: C4, recon drone, laser pointer (for missile locks), claymore, sniper bait, tracker dart gun, tripwire anti-vehicle mine.
- Throwables: frag, motion sensor ball, throwing knife.
Note: the deploy beacon has shifted from Recon to Assault, a change from the beta to balance solo snipers and boost Assault’s popularity.
Class Tracks
The leak also showed class tracks, which will let players specialize within each class based on their playstyle. The leak outlined two tracks per class (except Recon, which the leaker skipped over for some reason):
Assault:
- Forward Troops: Removes speed penalty when shooting while moving, ideal for aggressive frontline players.
- Grenadier: Grants extra grenades for close-combat lovers.
Engineer:
- Anti-Armor: It lets you carry additional rockets, making you the squad’s vehicle obliterator.
- Combat Engineer: Opposite of Anti-Armor, this tracks makes the Engineer auto spot mines, making them an ideal vehicle companion.
Support:
- Combat Medic: Teammates heal by interacting with you, making them much less reliant on supply crates.
- Fire Support: Teammates resupply ammo directly from you.
Recon: Most likely, its tracks will let the class become prevalent in either sniping or stealth.
Vehicles
The leak revealed faction-specific vehicles, with each faction having a variant in each of these categories
- Main Battle Tank
- Infantry Fighting Vehicle
- Light Transport
- Armored Personnel Carrier
- AA Tank
- Attack Helicopter
- Transport Helicopter
- Attack Jet
- Fighter Jet
Battlefield 6 Cosmetics and Camos Revealed So Far
While gamers become more and more frustrated with CoD’s flashy Fortnite-like skins, EA took advantage of the situation and made a clever call by promising that the skins for Battlefield 6 will be more “grounded,” and leaks so far have confirmed this claim.
A recent leak on Battlefield Wire on X, showed that the weapon camos feature realistic patterns like leafy woodland, minimalistic designs, and some tribute to classic Call of Duty styles like Digital and Blue Tiger.
Patterns include blotches, broken glass, leaves, wires, maps, stone walls, tree branches, and beehives. The designs mostly use muted colors like green, brown, black, and blue, with splashes of red, orange, and yellow.
So far, there haven’t been any leaks or glimpses of any “silly” camoes like Gold or Silver. If things stay the same on full release, we can hope that Battlefield 6 will actually focus on a military aesthetic instead of creating skins of characters from popular media for easy cash.
The 1BF leaker group has datamined multiple skins for each of the classes, these skins also maintain serious military designs:
New Battle Mode Revealed: Gauntlet (Battle Royale)
A datamined leak by X user Temporyal revealed Gauntlet, it is speculated to be a free-to-play Battle Royale mode set on a California-based map called Granite. Squads compete across four randomized missions; they will need to earn points to avoid getting eliminated. The team with the highest score in the final mission wins. Missions include:
- Vendetta: You will have to eliminate marked enemies or survive as a high-value target.
- Heist: Teams capture intel from enemy HQs.
- Wreckage: Teams have to plant bombs on M-COMs.
- Extraction: You will deliver data drives to drones while avoiding traps.
- Circuit: Hold nodes for auto-spotting enemies.
- Deadlock: Typical zone control matchup.
- Contract: Your run-of-the-mill elimination mode.
- Decryption: You have to decrypt beacons, or protect the teammate who does it.
There may be additional modes available once the game is released. The running theory is that EA is pushing this mode to compete with the dominance of free-to-play games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, and Apex Legends in the online competitive FPS genre.
What Do These Leaks Indicate About Battlefield 6’s Esports Scene?
With these leaks, we can get some idea of how the Esports scene will play out for Battlefield 6. As the Labs leaks revealed, each class will have unique gear and tracks, making it very obvious that pro teams will be making squads with absolutely min-maxed meta builds, with some teams playing with experimental rosters.
However, with the wide array of attachments and other customizables, I am pretty sure that, despite following the same builds, there will be a lot of uniqueness in each team’s playstyle and loadout. With faction-specific vehicles and class gadgets, I am looking forward to seeing the absolute chaos that will be the professional matches of Battlefield 6.