Battlefield 6: This Broken Weapon Won't be Fixed Next Beta Weekend
The Early Access and first Open Beta weekend for Battlefield 6 have just concluded, and the reception could not have been more positive. The overall gameplay across all modes was solid, refreshing, and incredibly engaging, and, despite the record-breaking volume, the servers held remarkably steady throughout the three-day run.
As expected from a pre-release that surged past Call of Duty's peak player count, players were quick to dissect and uncover the underlying in-game meta. On top of tanks being severely overpowered and Engineers being a great pick (since they counter the aforementioned war machines), the M87A1 shotgun was a particularly dominant weapon in the beta. And now, it's finally getting the rework it may or may not need.
The M87A1 Shotgun Will Receive Balancing Fixes In Future Battlefield Updates
According to Battlefield’s global community manager Kevin Johnson on X, both the M87A1 and the double Stinger have been “resolved in a different build.” It's worth noting that these adjustments won’t be reflected in the Open Beta Weekend 2, which will run on the same build as Weekend 1.
This reply tweet received mixed reactions: on one hand, players frustrated by the M87A1's one-shot capabilities were relieved, while some, on the other hand, lamented the loss of a shotgun finally viable in a tactical FPS. Regardless, the community praised the team for listening to feedback and addressing it in a timely fashion.
For context, the M87A1 was the only playable shotgun and the default Gadget One for the Assault class during the Battlefield 6 Early Access and Open Beta Weekend 1. Judging from the player count, it's likely that most players stuck to this default class setup throughout the beta, which is probably why this shotgun, and the Assault class by extension, saw so much play.
The community conjured tons of one-shot M87A1 builds that teared through Domination, Conquest, and even the Breakthrough lobbies. What made things worse was that the shotgun's effective range was far more than expected when considering its sheer power. Safe to say, it quickly became the meta pick when players started testing loadouts and began pairing it with the Engineer class.
Esports Impact
The balancing announcement for the M87A1 shows the willingness to act on community feedback, learning, and responding to criticism from both the casual and competitive playerbase. We also saw this level of urgency in matters like the game's technical issues and cheating problems.
If this process of rapid adjustment cycle continues, we could very well see a thriving competitive community thanks to proper balancing and diverse yet viable weapon and class choices across all categories.