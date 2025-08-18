Battlefield 6: The Most Watched Streamers of the Beta
Like the first run, the second open beta weekend for Battlefield 6 saw incredible success with the release of new maps, modes, and challenges. According to SteamCharts, the game crossed 400,000 concurrent players after Weekend 2 kicked off on August 14, and it even clocked over 6,000,000 hours watched on Twitch.
It seems that a fairly high interest has been sparked in Battlefield after so long, either for the game itself or the surrounding controversy. Regardless, many popular content creators streamed it on their respective platforms, and this article covers some of those creators specifically on Twitch.
To summarize the list, here are the most viewed Battlefield 6 streamers ranked by viewership numbers:
Rank
Streamer Name
Peak Viewers
1
Shroud
35,289
2
TimTheTatman
28,583
3
LIRIK
16,135
4
Recrent
11,736
5
Stodeh
9,987
1. Shroud
Shroud got his hands on Battlefield 6 and immediately showed off why he's one of the most popular pro players in FPS. One of the highlights was the streamer climbing to a 54-0 streak before finishing with a whopping 70 kills overall. He was also one of the earliest discoverers of the broken M87A1 shotgun and how it was devastating in various modes.
Besides a few mechanical issues like dual-wielding primaries and recoil-less weapons, Shroud held the Battlefield 6 beta in high regard. He called it "the best one yet", praising aspects like movement and sound design. He even indirectly called out Battlefield 2042 in one of his tweets, claiming players will appreciate the new entry even more if they go back and play the last Battlefield title.
2. TimTheTatman
After doubling his sub count during the Battlefield 6 Early Access, Tim saw equal success the second time around during the recent beta weekend. His VOD channel was actually the sixth most-viewed BF6 channel on Twitch, surpassing 90,000 hours of watch time across all clips.
The bulk of the experience involved Tim playing with his friends like NICKMERCS and Cloakzy, messing around in matches, and uncovering metas and glitches. Tim's also extremely excited and hyped for Battlefield 6's full release, not only because of the gameplay but how it can encourage competitors like Call of Duty to do better.
Despite community skepticism, Tim's particularly interested in BF6's future Battle Royale (or BR) and Portal gamemodes. He thinks they'll be a worthwhile addition that can potentially be a staple feature that keeps the game active and thriving for far longer.
3. LIRIK
During both beta weekends, LIRIK fully embraced the "DefibMan" persona, running around as the Support class and either reviving allies or killing enemies with the DeFib. Despite having a low stream time, he quickly rose to the top of the Twitch charts due to his unorthodox yet engaging and comedic gameplay.
Related Article: Battlefield 6 Beta Best Controller Settings
LIRIK's excitement for Battlefield 6 is fairly tame compared to the other streamers on this list. While he rates the game higher than its predecessor, Battlefield 2042, he wasn't convinced that the level of polish and immersion was on equal footing with Battlefield 5 and Battlefield 1. Still, like most of the community, he's cautiously optimistic.
4. Recrent
Recrent is the only Russian streamer to surpass 100,000 hours of watch time when playing Battlefield 6 on Twitch. Most of his content for the game on YouTube ranged from highlight clips to guides, like adjusting the in-game graphical settings, which undoubtedly contributed to his increased viewership on the alternative streaming platform.
Unlike other streamers, Recrent didn't give any thoughts or personal opinions on Battlefield 6. Even during his streams, he was more interested in sharing tips and tricks with his audience, discovering exploits and overpowered strategies that helped gain the upper hand during intense firefights.
5. Stodeh
Stodeh arguably showcased some of the most in-depth and varied aspects of Battlefield 6 during his streams. He had the most stream time of any other creator on this list, which goes to show his dedication as a prominent Battlefield player.
Related Article: Battlefield 6's Breakthrough Mode Needs More Time In The Oven
He believes BF6 to be a potential masterpiece if DICE plays its cards right. On top of his admiration for Battlefield going back to its roots and the highly anticipated "Portal" mode, Stodeh identified a few issues that need to be ironed out. Overall, though, he rated the game positively and wants it to avoid 2042's missteps.
Esports Impact
During the Open Beta Weekend 2, Battlefield 6 surpassed other shooters like Valorant and Fortnite to become the fifth most-watched game on Twitch from August 14 onwards. It's safe to say that the preview has been a massive success, and the surrounding interest resulted in several small-scale tournaments hosted by content creators and other players.
There's definitely a competitive scene brewing as we head toward the full launch on October 10. All things considered, DICE has done a great job with BF6's weapon, equipment, and vehicle balancing to ensure a fair environment.
With streaming legends like Shroud and TimTheTatman at the forefront of the hype train, the game could certainly receive guided changes from a pro player's perspective in the future, thanks to the developer team's responsiveness to community feedback.