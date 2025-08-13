When Can You Play Battlefield 6 Open Beta 2? Start Time, New Content
The Battlefield 6 Early Access and first Open Beta Weekend 1 saw unprecedented success despite being completely free and only lasting for three days. We got to see a bunch of refined maps, modes, and weapons that resemble the classic era of the series, and, for the first time ever, witnessed Battlefield surpass Call of Duty's all-time peak.
However, if you missed out on this experience, you're not completely out of luck yet. Battlefield 6 will be coming back to its respective platforms on its Open Beta Weekend 2, starting from August 14 at 1 AM PST/4 AM EST till August 17, lasting for the full weekend.
It'll still be free-to-play with no prerequisites, and we'll be getting a lot more content this time around, so players who played through the first beta will still have something to look forward to.
To jump into Weekend 2, all you have to do is pre-load Battlefield 6, which can be done either before or during the event. After that, you can launch the game and tweak the settings, view your challenges, and listen to the main menu theme. Once the beta begins on August 14, you can head into matches for the next three days.
What To Expect From The Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2
Going into the second Open Beta, you can expect all the maps and modes returning from Weekend 1 on top of one additional map and at least two additional game modes. Here is the complete list of everything new coming in Weekend 2, confirmed as of now:
- Map: Empire State
- Mode: Squad Deathmatch
- Mode: Rush
It's also worth mentioning that DICE Game Designer Frederik Drabert on X clarified that the second beta weekend will be on the same build. This means that any bugs, glitches, and balancing changes for weapons, classes, and equipment encountered in the first beta will remain unchanged.
Additionally, similar to Weekend 1, Battlefield 6's Open Beta Weekend 2 will also feature exclusive earnable rewards. These are limited to the beta and will be deposited to your inventory upon the game's full launch. Here's what you'll have the chance to obtain:
- War Machine Vehicle Skin
- Bat Company Dog Tag
- Striking Distance Weapon Package
Once the second beta weekend concludes, we likely won't see any previews or playable versions until the game's full release on October 10, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Esports Impact
Given the popularity and sheer player count we witnessed on Weekend 1, it's no far-fetched to say that Battlefield 6's Open Beta Weekend 2 will be just as jam-packed both casually and competitively. We already saw some small-scale tournaments during the first week, so we'll likely continue this trend as we head into August 14.
However, the game staying on the same build means the meta will stay the same. In other words, tanks will dominate larger maps, Engineers will be the prime pick because of how well they counter and support vehicles, and the M87A1 shotgun, which was incredibly dangerous and confirmed to receive balancing changes later on, will stay a relentless weapon.