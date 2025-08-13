This Former WWE Wrestler Can't Believe Battlefield 6 is That Good
The Battlefield 6 Early Access and Open Beta Weekend 1 have just wrapped up, leaving behind tremendous praise, valuable community feedback, and record-breaking figures. It appears that the series's claim to "return to its roots" held up to its promise and delivered above and beyond, exceeding most player expectations. Still, the fun's not over as we get ready for the second beta weekend kicking off on August 14.
In light of the preview, former WWE wrestler and entertainer Samoa Joe took to X to share his thoughts on the newest Battlefield installment right before its first beta weekend concluded. In his tweet, he couldn't decide whether Battlefield 6 was actually good or just relatively above-average compared to prior underwhelming entries.
As a gaming enthusiast, Joe's been following the series since 2011, making him a professional OG who has likely witnessed the era's highs and lows, including the mediocrity of recent Battlefield titles. In either case, it seems that he echoes the sentiment of the community's majority: Battlefield 6 is a worthy return to form judging by its success, and strong enough to carry the IP forward.
The Success Of The Battlefield 6 Beta
Samoa Joe was one of the hundreds of thousands of players who jumped into Battlefield 6's Early Access and Open Beta Weekend 1 from August 7-10. According to Steamcharts, the game hit a peak player count of nearly 520,000, surpassing Call of Duty's all-time peak. In fact, there are still over 5,000 in-game players 12 hours after the game's servers were shut down until August 14.
On top of having a plethora of weapons, modes, and maps, what really drove home the beta's success was the team's responsiveness to the community's criticism. Despite the high volume, the servers were fairly stable throughout the experience, which was arguably something Joe was implying, given how buggy some prior Battlefield previews and launches were.
Related Article: Battlefield 6 Beta Best Controller Settings
The overall reception highlighted that DICE not only learned from their earlier mistakes, but they also keenly focused on what made the series so enjoyable. Like Joe and other long-time fans, most players are comparing Battlefield 6 to the series' glory days, namely Battlefield 4 and Bad Company 2.
Esports Impact
Esports has never really found the casual, mainstream appeal that the peddlers of the Overwatch League tried to sell to investors. The reality is the same as it's always been: the esports audience is a relatively small percentage of the total number of people playing a game.
This is a big part of why Call of Duty has always enjoyed a steady, healthy audience for its esports scene: the game is just really popular. While Battlefield has enjoyed some mainstream success in the past, it has never really had a prominent, well-reviewed entry in the modern esports era.
With mainstream celebrities already talking about the game in beta, the potential for Battlefield 6 as a viewer experience that reshapes the landscape of console shooter esports is massive. There's still plenty of time for something to happen on the road to October, but fans should feel pretty excited at the notion that Samoa Joe might one day be tweeting about having just watched a Battlefield major.