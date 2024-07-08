The Top 10 Gaming Laptops In 2024
The PC-vs-console war has lasted for ages, but as technology innovates a new challenger approaches. Gaming laptops are becoming more powerful and viable than ever, and they've developed an enthusiastic following among gamers casual and competitive alike. Whether you're looking for a high-power portable device to play a few rounds on before taking it to work or a battle-ready machine that can obliterate your opponents, there's something on the market for everyone. Let's examine 2024's best gaming laptops!
1. Lenovo Legion Pro 9i Gen 9
The Lenovo Legion Pro 9i Gen 9 is the newest in Lenovo's stellar series of gaming laptops. It features liquid cooling tech, a "first-of-its-kind forged carbon design" and is designed specifically with gaming in mind. It can keep running under stressful conditions and support even the heftiest games. The price point of this laptop is high, but it is currently unparalleled on the market.
The laptop runs using 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processors. The Legion line also sports NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs supported by DLSS-3 AI, making its graphics stunningly lifelike and providing accurate ray tracing. It has a 16-inch screen, three USB ports and a 99.99 Whr battery with hours of life. The Legion Pro 9i Gen 9 has 32 GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. If you're willing to drop a cool $3k and want something indestructible and undefeatable, this laptop is for you!
Price: $2,938.49
Where to buy: Lenovo
2. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 slightly differs from its 9i descendant — specifically, this laptop uses Lenovo's Coldfront air cooling tech while the 9i utilizes new liquid cooling. However, the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 is just as reliable and is one of the top gaming laptops currently available. It also runs on an Intel i9 processor and has a 16-inch screen plus 40-series NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. The laptop has 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Lenovo's AI refinement technology boosts its graphics, cooling and overall performance.
Aside from its impressive performance, the Legion line is known for their powerful build: this model features a durable aluminum and magnesium frame fashioned from recycled sustainable materials.
Price: $2,024.99
Where to buy: Lenovo
3. ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 2024
ASUS is Lenovo's archrival in the gaming laptop sphere. The company specializes in efficient, sleek gaming laptops that perform with a vengeance. ASUS's Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand has previously featured the iconic Zephyrus line which skyrocketed to fame. In 2024, ASUS returns with a vengeance with its ROG Strix SCAR 18.
This laptop features an Intel Core i9 processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU. It has 16GB DDR5 RAM with a max capacity of 64GB plus a 2TB SSD. The Strix SCAR 18's display spans 18 inches (slightly larger than its Lenovo competitor). It is up-to-date, competitive and an absolute beast on the battlefield.
Price: $3,899.99
Where to buy: ASUS
4. ACER Predator Helios Neo 16
The ACER Predator Helios Neo 16 enters the laptop market at a much friendlier price of $1,199.99, but don't let that fool you: this laptop is dependable for even competitive gamers. This laptop is available with either an Intel Core i9 or i7 processor, though the i9 version will cost an extra $500.00. It sports 16GB DDR5 Dual Channel Memory (max capacity 32GB) and 512GB SSD storage. Like the Legion laptops, the Predator Helios Neo 16 has a 16-inch screen. This screen has a 165Hz refresh rate. The Predator Helios Neo 16 is available with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or 4070 GPU.
The Predator Helios Neo 16 holds its own against more expensive models and is a practical and reliable choice. Users appreciate its comparatively lower price, upgrade potential and flexibility, with many commenting this is also a great daily laptop for work and school.
Price: $1,199.99
Where to buy: ACER
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 2024
The ROG Zephyrus G16 is the G14's descendant in ASUS' famous Zephyrus line. This is one of ASUS' most renowned gaming laptop options and it packs a punch despite its small and portable frame.
The ROG Zephyrus G16 2024 features a slender 0.59" chassis weighing just 4.3 lbs. It has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU compatible with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus plus a 16-inch screen. The laptop is built with an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor. It has 16GB of RAM (maximum 32GB) and 2TB SSD storage (maximum 16TB). ASUS' intelligent cooling combines liquid metal with fans to keep the Zephyrus cool and ready to game.
Price: $2,899.99
Where to buy: ASUS
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 2024
The Zephyrus G14 is a quintessential gaming laptop model and has stood the test of time since its original 2020 release. Gamers love this laptop's lightweight frame, sleek design and formidable performance. It's garnered a loyal fanbase who still recommend the model in 2024, and luckily, ASUS has an updated 2024 version.
The ROG Zephyrus G14 has an extremely slim chassis weighing only 3.3 lbs (slightly lighter than the G16 model). It is available with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU featuring NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. The laptop also includes an AMD Ryzen™9 8945HS processor that utilizes AI to fine-tune your gaming experience. The Zephyrus G14's intelligent cooling combines liquid metal cooling with strategic fans. It has 16GB of RAM with a 32GB max capacity and 1TB of SSD storage.
Price: $2,199.99
Where to buy: ASUS
7. ACER Predator Triton 17 X
The Predator Triton 17 X's motto is "excellence in excess", and the laptop absolutely lives up to it. With 64GB of built-in RAM, the Predator Triton 17 X is always ready for battle. Its features are tailored specifically for gamers and prioritize high-speed smooth function.
The laptop features an Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics. Aside from the 64GB of RAM, the Predator Triton 17 X includes 2TB of SSD storage. Its screen spans 17 inches. Users appreciate its long battery life and 6.6lb portable frame. Many users note that the laptop can handle even the most intense games.
Price: $3,599.99
Where to buy: ACER
8. MSI Titan 18 HX
The MSI Titan 18 HX's wild price point lands it farther down on this list, but its impressive specs are worth noting. Like other top-tier laptops, the Titan 18 HX has an Intel Core i9 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. Here's where it differs: this laptop has a massive 128GB of RAM. Yes, you heard that right: this gaming laptop has four 32GB units making128GB total of built-in RAM.
Aside from that memory powerhouse, the Titan 18 HX features 4TB of SSD storage and an 18-inch UHD screen. It has a Cherry switch mechanical Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard designed by SteelSeries and a vapor chamber cooler with 4 fans and 2 exhausts, plus a 99.9Whr battery capacity.
When would you need this laptop? We're not sure. It would possibly be useful if you're battling TenZ in VCTs, out-faking Faker in League of Legends or trying to out-snipe ZywOo. That being said, it's certainly a beauty and we're glad it exists.
Price: $5,299.99
Where to buy: MSI
9. Razer Blade 16
The Razer Blade 16 is another high-tech competitor. This laptop comes in five sizes with screens ranging from 14" to 18". Its newest edition features Intel's 14th edition i9 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU (with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM). It has up to 64GB DDR5 storage and max 4TB SSD storage. Its keyboard is powered up with Razer Chroma technology, and its strongest possible battery clocks in at 91.7 WHr. The laptop is extremely customizable to suit gamers' varying needs.
Price: Varies widely depending on model, ranges from $1,199.99 to over $3,300.00
Where to buy: Razer
10. HP Victus
The HP Victus is the most cost-effective laptop on this list but is also extremely customizable and can be upgraded. At its peak form, the Victus utilizes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. It supports 8GB and 16GB of RAM and has a 15.6" display upgradeable to 144Hz. SSD storage ranges from 512GB to 1TB. The Victus is a solid choice if you're starting out with gaming or prefer a laptop that is equally functional for everyday productivity.
Price: $999.99 (with basic features)
Where to buy: HP
Whatever device you choose, one thing's for sure: more exciting gaming laptop innovation is ahead. Stay tuned for further technology and esports updates and news!