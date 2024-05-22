Best XDefiant Graphics Settings for PC

Esports illustrated

Ubisoft’s brand new First Person Shooter, XDefiant has just dropped. As always with a new title, your graphics settings are extremely important in keeping the game looking great, but not negatively impacting your performance.

However, graphics settings don't just change your FPS, in fact they can be extremely useful in making enemy players easier to see, and therefore increase your K/D ratio in-game. Here’s the best graphics settings for XDefiant on High-End and Low-End PCs that you need to use if you want to level up your game.

Best XDefiant Graphics Settings - High-end PCs

High-end PCs will be able to push their graphics settings more, resulting in the game looking sharper and much better. However, we don’t want to push things too far as we still want the game to run smoothly, and not have a low FPS.

Gameplay Settings

  • Field of View: 120
  • ADS Field of View: Consistent

Video Settings

  • Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: Your monitor’s resolution
  • Refresh Rate: Refresh rate of your monitor
  • Monitor: The monitor you game on 
  • Enable Reduced Latency: Yes
  • NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
  • Brightness: 15
  • Contrast: 15

Graphics Settings

  • Enable DX12 Renderer: Yes
  • HDR: Off
  • Graphics Quality: Custom
  • V-Sync Mode: Off
  • Framerate Limit: On
  • Framerate Limit: Refresh rate of your monitor (e.g. 144)
  • Shadow Quality: Medium
  • Spot Shadows: Medium
  • Spot Shadow Resolution: Medium
  • Contact Shadows: All Low
  • Resolution Scale: 100%
  • Sharpening: 8
  • Particle Detail: High
  • Volumetric Fog: Medium
  • Reflection Quality: Medium
  • Local Reflection Quality: Medium
  • Vegetation Quality: Low
  • Sub Surface Scattering: On
  • Parallax Mapping: Yes
  • Ambient Occlusion: High
  • Object Detail: 100
  • Extra Streaming Distance: 5
  • Lens Flare: Off
  • Water Quality: Medium
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • High-Resolution Sky Textures: Yes
  • Terrain Quality: High

Some of these settings are extremely useful such as Shadow Quality and Vegetation Quality as turning these down will allow you to see enemies much clearer.

Best XDefiant Graphics Settings - Low-end PCs

When using a lower end PC, of course XDefiant won’t look as good. However, you can still have a visually appealing game which is smooth at the same time.

Gameplay Settings

  • Field of View: 120
  • ADS Field of View: Consistent

Video Settings

  • Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1920×1080
  • Refresh Rate: Refresh rate of your monitor 
  • Monitor: The monitor you game on
  • Enable Reduced Latency: Yes
  • NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
  • Brightness: 15
  • Contrast: 15

Graphics Settings

  • Enable DX12 Renderer: Yes
  • HDR: Off
  • Graphics Quality: Custom
  • V-Sync Mode: Off
  • Framerate Limit: On
  • Framerate Limit: Refresh rate of your monitor or lower (e.g. 60)
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Spot Shadows: Low
  • Spot Shadow Resolution: Low
  • Contact Shadows: Off
  • Resolution Scale: 85%
  • Sharpening: 8
  • Particle Detail: Low
  • Volumetric Fog: Low
  • Reflection Quality: Low
  • Local Reflection Quality: Low
  • Vegetation Quality: Low
  • Sub Surface Scattering: On
  • Parallax Mapping: Yes
  • Ambient Occlusion: Low
  • Object Detail: 50
  • Extra Streaming Distance: 5
  • Lens Flare: Off
  • Water Quality: Low
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • High-Resolution Sky Textures: No
  • Terrain Quality: Medium

That’s everything you need to know about XDefiant graphics settings to get your game up and running as soon as possible! If you’re looking for the best Assault Rifle in the game, check out our ACR 6.8 Loadout!

