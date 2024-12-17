Black Ops 6: Refunds Are Coming for the Hella Fresh Starter Pack
Black Ops 6 hasn't skipped out on its cosmetic shop, which makes sense since previous Call of Duty titles have sold thousands of items each season. Some vanity items are bundled together to offer players more bang for their buck, but occasionally an item is released at an unintended price.
The Hella Fresh Starter Pack is one such example, as it was recently introduced at a price point of $16.79, but the intended cost was $4.99, which is why Activision temporarily delisted the bundle. We're going to walk you through how Activision is refunding those who purchased the Hella Fresh pack and why players are frustrated by the situation.
Did Activision Refund Players who Purchased the Hella Fresh Bundle?
Activision recently released a starter pack for Black Ops 6 that includes an exciting operator outfit, two powerful weapon blueprints, and 500 COD Points, among other little vanity items. Overall, this pack offers great value if you were already planning on buying some glistening COD Points, and it's ideal for a beginner.
However, Activision launched the Hella Fresh Bundle at $16.79, but it wasn't supposed to cost as much as its apparent price. The Hella Fresh bundle is now back in Black Ops 6 as a starter pack, but now it only costs $4.99. Since some collectors purchased this cosmetic-packed bundle at over three times the actual price, Activision is seeking to make things right by offering a refund.
Activision themselves aren't aren't actually conducting the refunds. Instead, each platform is returning the spent money to Black Ops 6 fans. Each first-party store is offering its own round of refunds, and the official Call of Duty X account is suggesting that you contact your respective store if you haven't yet received money back.
For example, you should contact Microsoft support if you play Black Ops 6 on Xbox. Though many COD fans have been negatively impacted by the incorrect pricing error, it's good that Activision and its partner platforms jumped straight on the issue to make it right. Hopefully, we'll see more swift responses like this for future Call of Duty glitches.