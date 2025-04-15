Leaks Suggest Call of Duty 2025 is a Sequel to Black Ops 2

RUMOR: New details on Call of Duty 2025 from an alleged play-tester:



- Campaign set in 2035, with 4 player co-op

- Zombies to have original crew, 'largest' round based map

- MP may feature 32v32 mode

- Remakes of old MP map in futuristic 2035-setting

- BO6 items carry over pic.twitter.com/uszUoDSS1b