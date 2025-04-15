Leaks Suggest Call of Duty 2025 is a Sequel to Black Ops 2
- Leaks suggest this year's Call of Duty title will be a sequel to Black Ops 2
- Biggest zombies map in Call of Duty history makes its debut in Black Ops 7
- How will the CDL be impacted in this year's title?
New leaks have surfaced revealing that the Call of Duty title being released later this year will be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2. Rumored to be called Black Ops 7, the new title will return to its roots for both the storyline and gameplay elements that were beloved in Black Ops 2.
All of this information comes from a Reddit post by the user Bigbyy who claimed to be a part of a study Activision put together to gauge the interest that the average player had when learning about a potential new Call of Duty title. It is safe to assume that anyone participating in this study would need to sign a strict NDA before participating, so this user could be fabricating all of this information to create drama. Take all of this information in with a touch of skepticism.
The Sequel to Black Ops 2
Black Ops 7 is rumored to be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2, one of the most beloved games in the entire Call of Duty franchise. Set in the year 2035, 10 years after the events of Black Ops 2, the campaign is set to follow David Mason, son of Alex Mason who returns to the spotlight following the events of BO2.
Bigbyy says that the campaign will include a co-op option that lets up to four players experience the story together. In addition to this, a large open-world map is rumored to be included as well. It is not yet clear how this map will tie into the story; however, an open-world style of game could replicate gameplay similar to what we have seen from the Grand Theft Auto series in the past. Moving into an open-world storyline as opposed to a strict, instance-based experience could be the refreshing change needed to pull players back into the franchise.
A Modern & Nostalgic Multiplayer Experience
The new title is rumored to be walking a fine line between innovation and nostalgia, which may be exactly what the series needs. According to Bigbyy, various classic elements from Black Ops 2 will be returning alongside new mechanics which will provide a new experience in a familiar setting.
Key Features Rumored
- Omni Movement: The new movement system introduced in Black Ops 6, allowing players to slide and dive in any direction with very little momentum needed. Introducing this movement mechanic on classic maps will completely change the way that they are played.
- Classic Maps Remastered: Classic maps from previous COD titles were rumored to be included alongside new, futuristic maps. Bringing back a heavy dose of classic maps has been met with differing reactions from the community and the BO7 reception will be fully based on how well the maps play with new movement mechanics.
Features That Could Return
- “Pick 10” System: If this title is a true sequel to the classic, the classic “Pick 10” system introduced initially in Black Ops 2 would logically return. Fans have been pleading for Activision to bring back this feature due to the level of unnecessary sophistication the new Gunsmith system introduces. Perk, attachment, and equipment selection require infinitely more strategy, as each team can bring unique tools to each map.
- Human Shield: With its introduction in Black Ops 6, the human shield mechanic has led to many hilarious moments in pubs and even CDL matches. It is a creative way to humiliate your opponent without completely removing yourself from the fight. There is no reason this mechanic would be excluded from this upcoming title.
- Return of Classic Modes: Many people have been demanding that Activision bring back Uplink for years. As one of the most popular modes in CDL history, it would be logical for the mode to return so that teams can test it on classic maps. In addition, Gunfight and Face-Off could be making a return, which could add further depth to the nostalgia in BO7. Activision can take classic maps from BO2, and section them off for Gunfight and Face-Off.
Returning to the Golden Era of Zombies
Bigbyy had some incredible information regarding the future of zombies in Black Ops 7. They reported that the title will include the biggest round-based zombie map in any COD ever. In addition, a Transit remake is rumored to be in the game as well. This means that Treyarch is re-visiting the classic zombie story of Richtofen and his crew, who were the center of the zombie storyline from BO1-BO3.
If these leaks are true, this could signal a complete revival of zombies in the Call of Duty franchise. It is a widely held opinion that the zombies experiences in BO1-BO3 were the best ever created, and with a return to the same story/mechanics could be incredible for Call of Duty as a whole.
Call of Duty League in Black Ops 7
These leaks suggest that the next season of the Call of Duty League could be incredibly competitive. Many believe that Modern Warfare III and Black Ops 6 have been the best games in terms of gun-play since the introduction of the CDL. All of these rumored features of Black Ops 7 suggest that we will be returning to a competitive style of play that puts a fresh spin on Black Ops 2, one of the best competitive titles in COD history.
The Pick 10 system could also signal the return of the “Ban/Protect” system we saw in the jetpack era. This provides another way for teams to strategize before each series and truly have a unique playstyle. Regardless, the Pick 10 system will be an incredible improvement on the weapon testing process, which will limit the number of items that are GA’d (gentlemen’s agreement to ban) and open the door for multiple-weapon metas.
Omni Movement will significantly impact gameplay and provide a new look at the remastered maps. This movement system may completely change the way these maps play, which could be an issue we’ve seen in games dating back to Black Ops Cold War.
These rumors suggest that we will see Atlanta Faze continue to dominate in CDL 2026. As clearly the best team in CDL history on Treyarch titles, the return of these classic gameplay mechanics suggest that FaZe will enter the season as the #1 team as long as their roster stays intact.
Building on the Foundations of Black Ops 6
These leaks included that items earned in Black Ops 6 will carry over to the new title which means that the progress players have made over the previous year of play will not be wiped out. The foundation that BO6 is built on has been well received by both the competitive and casual community, with the only issue being the rampant hacking in PC play. If Activision can continue improving its anti-cheat system while building on its solid foundation, Black Ops 7 could be a very special title.