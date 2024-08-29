New Warzone & BO6 Perk System Explained
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will integrate with Warzone in Season One, and this update will bring a massive change to the Perk system. Perks are essential to a player's success in Call of Duty: Warzone, as they provide buffs to give you an upper hand over your opponents. However, this is completely changing with Black Ops 6 season one, so here’s everything you need to know.
New Warzone Perks Explained
Firstly, Warzone Perks will return to the standard pick 3 system, allowing players to only choose three Perks for their loadout. Additionally, the number of available perks will be reduced from 29 to just 18, limiting the options that you have, but making each perk much more useful on its own by combining some old Perks into one
Perks are also split into categories, allowing you to tailor your Perk choices to your playstyle, for example targeting increased movement speed or better awareness and intel.
All Warzone Perks
- Scavenger
- Grenadier
- Reflexes
- Veteran
- Dexterity
- Survivor
- Quartermaster
- Cold-Blooded
- Tracker
- Bomb Squad
- Sprinter
- Quick Fix
- Resolute
- Gung-Ho
- Ghost
- Birdseye
- Tempered
- Alertness
While these perk changes will apply to your custom loadout, perks will also still be available as ground loot, with fan favorites such as Cold Blooded available to pick up during the game. These perks will add on to the ones you already have active from your custom loadout, allowing you to stack more than the three you have equipped at the start of the game.
Wildcards will also be integrated into Warzone, allowing you to add a modifier which bends the rules of your loadout by adding eight attachments to your weapon, having two primary weapons, or even having six Perks equipped.
In addition, players will still drop their perk packages after being eliminated, and the specialist perk package can still be found on the map to give you access to every perk in the game at once.