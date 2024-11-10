Esports illustrated

Best Audio Settings for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Michael Caruso

Treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 isn't shy in offering a plethora of customization options so that each player can create an ideal first-person shooter experience. There are so many in-depth ways to change the way audio is delivered to your headphones, and we're about to dive into the best ways to adjust the sound in Black Ops 6.

Whether you're a Hardcore pro or casual player, you need to hear footsteps and others sound-based indications to predict your enemy's movements before they strike. If you need an optimal audio setup, then you're in the right place.

The Best Audio Settings in Black Ops 6

Character Pointing a Gun On Rewind - Black Ops 6
Call of Duty

There are a number of vital settings that you need to adjust to perform with maximum efficiency in Black Ops 6's multiplayer mode. Here's every option you should adjust for an optimal first-person shooter experience.

Advanced Headphone Mode

Within the Audio Device settings, make sure to turn Advanced Headphones Mode to On, which will increase the accuracy of sounds played in different directions. By increasing the accuracy of directional sounds, you can more accurately predict where your enemies are around your location. This option is best used with a comfortable set of headphones.

Volumes

Basic volume adjustment is essential if you want to hear enemies coming from a mile away. We've listed the settings you should have to maximize your chances of winning the battle.

Setting

Value

Master Volume

100

Effects Volume

100

Dialogue Volume

50

Gameplay Music Volume

0

Cinematic Music Volume

0

Voice Chat

Voice chat allows you to effectively communicate with your teammates to win an action-packed match, but player voices should never be louder than in-game sound effects. Headphones work better than speakers to hear footsteps in Call of Duty, so you should always equip a headset if possible.

Setting

Value

Voice Chat

On

Voice Chat Volume

25

Proximy Chat

On

Body Shield Chat

On

Last Words Voice Chat

On

Voice Chat Device

Headset

Game Voice Channel

Party Only

Microphone

Like voice chat, you should consider changing your microphone settings to monitor your voice level and avoid accidentally speaking.

Setting

Value

Microphone Level

50

Test Microphone

Off

Open Mic Sensitivity

50

Mute Yourself When Connecting To Channel

On

Global

Global audio settings include a variety of extra selections that allow you to customize Black Ops 6 to your personal taste.

Setting

Value

Audio Mix

Headphones

Mono Audio

Off

Mute Licensed Music

Off

Asymmetrical Hearing Compensation

Off

Funcunality

Funcunality doesn't offer many ways to customize your experience, but there are two settings you should consider before jumping into a match.

Setting

Value

Reduce Tinnitus Sound

Off

Hitmarker Preset

Classic

