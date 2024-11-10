Best Audio Settings for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 isn't shy in offering a plethora of customization options so that each player can create an ideal first-person shooter experience. There are so many in-depth ways to change the way audio is delivered to your headphones, and we're about to dive into the best ways to adjust the sound in Black Ops 6.
Whether you're a Hardcore pro or casual player, you need to hear footsteps and others sound-based indications to predict your enemy's movements before they strike. If you need an optimal audio setup, then you're in the right place.
The Best Audio Settings in Black Ops 6
There are a number of vital settings that you need to adjust to perform with maximum efficiency in Black Ops 6's multiplayer mode. Here's every option you should adjust for an optimal first-person shooter experience.
Advanced Headphone Mode
Within the Audio Device settings, make sure to turn Advanced Headphones Mode to On, which will increase the accuracy of sounds played in different directions. By increasing the accuracy of directional sounds, you can more accurately predict where your enemies are around your location. This option is best used with a comfortable set of headphones.
Volumes
Basic volume adjustment is essential if you want to hear enemies coming from a mile away. We've listed the settings you should have to maximize your chances of winning the battle.
Setting
Value
Master Volume
100
Effects Volume
100
Dialogue Volume
50
Gameplay Music Volume
0
Cinematic Music Volume
0
Voice Chat
Voice chat allows you to effectively communicate with your teammates to win an action-packed match, but player voices should never be louder than in-game sound effects. Headphones work better than speakers to hear footsteps in Call of Duty, so you should always equip a headset if possible.
Setting
Value
Voice Chat
On
Voice Chat Volume
25
Proximy Chat
On
Body Shield Chat
On
Last Words Voice Chat
On
Voice Chat Device
Headset
Game Voice Channel
Party Only
Microphone
Like voice chat, you should consider changing your microphone settings to monitor your voice level and avoid accidentally speaking.
Setting
Value
Microphone Level
50
Test Microphone
Off
Open Mic Sensitivity
50
Mute Yourself When Connecting To Channel
On
Global
Global audio settings include a variety of extra selections that allow you to customize Black Ops 6 to your personal taste.
Setting
Value
Audio Mix
Headphones
Mono Audio
Off
Mute Licensed Music
Off
Asymmetrical Hearing Compensation
Off
Funcunality
Funcunality doesn't offer many ways to customize your experience, but there are two settings you should consider before jumping into a match.
Setting
Value
Reduce Tinnitus Sound
Off
Hitmarker Preset
Classic
