Best Black Ops 6 Controller Settings
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta has finally arrived and players are extremely hyped to log on. However, Black Ops 6 brings a lot of changes including the brand new Omnimovement system and much more. This means that the settings look different this year, and there’s a few changes that you might need to make.
Here’s the best controller settings for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Black Ops 6 Best Controller Settings
- Button Layout Preset: Tactical
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6
- Simplified Controls: Off
- Bumper Ping: Off
- Flip L1/R1 or LB/RB with L2/R2 or LT/RT: Off
- Stick Layout Preset: Default
- Controller Vibration: Off
- Trigger Effect: Off
While some more advanced players might have a custom controller with back buttons, regular players should be using Tactical as their button layout. This is because this button layout swaps your melee and crouch, making your R3 (right stick press) crouch, and B/Circle melee. This is helpful as it allows you to slide, dive and crouch all while still having you thumb on the stick to aim, with sliding being as crucial as it is in Call of Duty this year, Tactical is the way to go.
Your sensitivity is completely down to personal preference, but most of the playerbase will use somewhere between 4 and 8, so we’ve picked 6 as the sweet spot. Additionally, turning off Trigger Effect and Controller Vibration is essential in Multiplayer as it’s an unnecessary hindrance to your ability. It might be cool in the Campaign, but it’s a complete no go in Multiplayer.
These are the best controller settings for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. There are some other settings that you should play around with like Deadzones, and different combat behaviour settings, but these are all down to personal feel. So play a few games, find what works for you and stick with that!