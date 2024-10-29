The Best GPR 91 Loadout in Black Ops 6
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 released recently and brought with it a lot of new content. This content includes new maps, modes, weapons, and more. Beginners and veterans alike have been diving into the new content it has to offer.
A favorite thing to do for a lot of Call of Duty fans is to find their favorite weapon and then grind on that weapon to unlock every attachment. Once they've gotten every attachment, they then find the best build they can possibly use to turn their favorite gun into an absolute monster on the map.
The attachment system in BO6 isn't perfect, but it's good enough to get the job done and to keep that aspect of the game many fans love functioning perfectly fine. Let's take a look at the GPR 91 and what it's best loadout is.
What Is The Best GPR 91 Loadout For Black Ops 6?
The GPR 91 isn't the best assault rifle in Black Ops 6. It falls behind the XM4 and the Model L. However, don't let that stop you from enjoying what this gun can do. This gun can pack a punch and take over games in the right hands and with the right build. So, let's take a look at that right build.
Here is the best loadout for the GPR 91 in Black Ops 6:
- Optic: Merlin Mini/Kepler Microflex*
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag 1
- Rear Grip: Commando Grip
- Stock: Balanced Stock
- Laser:
- Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
*Optics mostly come down to personal preference as they don't really impact a weapons stats in BO6. Players should pick the one they find most comfortable to use. The Kepler Microflex is the strongest option, but the unlock requires the player to level the AS VAL to level 5. Unfortunately, the AS VAL isn't unlocked until much after the GPR 91. The Merlin Mini is much easier to unlock, so it can be used as a secondary recommendation/placeholder.
This build assumes the use of the Gunfighter Wild Card which gives three more attachment points for the primary weapon in a loadout. If not using the Gunfighter Wild Card, drop the Extended Mag 1, Commando Grip, and Recoil Springs.