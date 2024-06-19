5 Best Headsets for Call of Duty
In FPS games like Call of Duty or Fortnite, good audio is crucial. You need to be able to hear where shots are coming from in order to respond quickly to danger. There are many factors to consider when choosing the best FPS headset.
When rating the overall quality of any product, it's best to compare the price to the quality of what you're getting. If you have no budget, the best headset will be whichever gives the best audio quality regardless of price. However, if you're worried about overspending, then the best headset will likely be the one that gives good but not great audio quality as a decent price. These are the factors that need to be taken into account when making a list like this.
Disclaimer: For Xbox gamers, check that the headset you are buying is officially licensed by Microsoft to work with Xbox Series S and X consoles or you will either struggle to get your headset to connect or it just won't be able to connect at all. This is a limitation of Microsoft's business strategy and not the headsets themselves.
1. HyperX Cloud Alpha (wired and wireless)
The Cloud Alpha headset comes in a wired and wireless version. The wired version costs $100 and the wireless version costs around $180. Both versions of this headset offer some of the best audio quality you can possibly get for gaming. The wired version has better microphone quality, as is to be expected since it has a wired connection.
The wireless version of the Cloud Alpha has extremely good battery life that is more than capable of going days without being turned off much before needing to be recharged. It also recharges quickly and uses a standard USB-C wire.
There are some pros and cons of each worth mentioning. The main downside of the wired one is simply that it's wired and as such is limited in where you can go with it and is another wire in your setup. The wired one works with Xbox Series S and X consoles, the wireless one does not. If you are an Xbox gamer, do not buy the wireless one.
2. CORSAIR HS55
The CORSAIR HS55 wireless headset is a great budget option for those seeking a wireless headset. It costs the same as the wired Cloud Alpha at $100. It boasts good battery life, decent mic quality, and a fair price. It has active noise cancellation and can connect with a radio receiver or via Bluetooth. They do not work with Xbox Series S or X consoles. The CORSAIR HS55s are a great recommendation for anyone who wants a wireless headset but doesn't want to spend hundreds of dollars to get one.
3. Beyerdynamic DT 900 PRO X (audiophile)
The Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X headphones offer the best sound quality from a gaming headset. These headphones have audiophile quality and are the best choice for people with no budget and who have no preference for wired or wireless. If all you want is the best possible audio, these are the headphones to get.
They do not come with a microphone. If a mic is something you need/want, then it would be best to avoid these headphones.
4. AceZone A-Spire
The most expensive option on the list, the AceZone A-Spire headset costs a whopping $319. They offer premium sound quality and the best noise cancellation on the market for gaming. They can be used wired or wireless via Bluetooth. The company recommends wired for gaming and wireless for music, which makes sense.
For anyone with a budget or just simply isn't willing to spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars on a headset, this option isn't for you. For people with no budget, this is the best option if you want great passive and active noise cancellation and premium audio quality.
5. Audeze Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset
The Audeze Maxwell gaming headset. At $329, this is technically the most expensive on the list but it's being essentially in its own list entirely. This is a good headset but the reason it's included is because it has a version compatible with Xbox. Being a great pair of wireless headphones that have been blessed with the Microsoft seal of approval (meaning they paid whatever Microsoft wanted), the Audeze Maxwell's are the best headset for Xbox gamers (assuming you don't care about budget).
When searching for which headset to buy for yourself in the modern day, here are some things can ask yourself to help find the right one:
- Do you want them just for gaming or also to be able to listen to music on your phone?
- Do you want wired or wireless?
- Do you have a budget?
- Do you need a mic or not? Does that mic need to be detachable?
Finding the right headset isn't too difficult. There are plenty of great options out there in all price ranges.