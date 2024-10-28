The BEST Jackal PDW Loadout in Black Ops 6
Call of Duty has always had two weapon types that are clear cut better than the rest: assault rifles and submachine guns. Black Ops 6 is no different.
Seasoned veterans and brand new beginners are always eager to find something they can use to give themselves an advantage. One of the easiest ways to do this is to ensure that you're using one of the best guns in the game with attachments that makes sense. Let's take a look at the best Jackal PDW build in Black Ops 6.
What Is The Best Jackal PDW Loadout in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6?
The Jackal PDW is the current best SMG in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 which has certainly made it a popular weapon choice amongst players who like playing fast.
This is the best build for the Jackal PDW in Black Ops 6:
- Optic: Accu-Spot Reflex
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag 1
- Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip
- Stock: Balanced Stock
- Laser:
- Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
This build assumes you're using the Gunfighter Wild Card which gives you three extra attachment slots on your primary weapon. If you're not using Gunfighter, then remove the Recoil Springs, Extended Mag 1, and Accu-Spot Reflex sight, but keep the other 5 and that will be your best Jackal PDW build for five attachments.