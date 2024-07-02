Esports illustrated

How to Get The Boys Black Noir Bundle in Call of Duty

The popular show The Boys sees one of its most iconic characters come to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone with a new limited time bundle. We've got you covered with everything you need to know about this bundle.

Ben Fitzsimmons

The 'Black Noir' bundle is available once again for a limited time in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. The bundle includes lots of goodies with the headliner being the Black Noir operator skin. We've got you covered with everything you need to know.

All Items in the Black Noir Bundle

The bundle includes:

  • Black Noir operator skin
  • "Unspoken Word" blueprint for the FJX Imperium sniper rifle
  • "Noir's Blades" blueprint for Dual Kodachis melee weapon
  • "Quiet Rage" blueprint for the Chimera assault rifle
  • "Shhh" finishing move
  • "Black Noir" sticker
  • "Buster" emblem
  • "The Boys Black Noir" loading screen
  • And the "Noir's Knife" weapon charm
Black Noir running around with a gun in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

The headline of the bundle is obviously the Black Noir skin which faithfully captures the essence of the character; including his signature mask and gloves.

"Quiet Rage" Chimera attachments:

  • Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
  • Underbarrel: Schlager Tango
  • Optic: Slimline Pro
  • Magazine: 45 Round Mag
  • Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

"Unspoken Word" FJX Imperium attachments:

  • Muzzle: FTAC Reaper
  • Ammunition: .408 Explosive
  • Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
  • Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4
  • Stock: RIB400

Unlike a lot of blueprints, the attachment setups in this bundle aren't that bad. The Chimera is built for close to medium ranged gunfights with fast gun-up speed and ads speed with a higher mag size. The FJX Imperium is built around powerful shots to ensure less hit markers and a fast ads speed to making quick-scoping and aggressive play more viable.

Price and where to buy the bundle

The Black Noir bundle costs 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP) which is about $20. The bundle is available for a limited time in the in-game stores for both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. If you want the bundle, you need to act fast to snag it before it's gone.

