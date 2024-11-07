Black Ops 6 Releasing 10v10 Mode in November 8th Update
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is releasing another pre-Season 1 update on November 8th to add a 10v10 game mode and secure Nuketown 24/7 as a permanent addition for the time being, according to @Treyarch on X. Additionally, there will likely be some small bug fixes introduced to improve stability.
If you're ready to virtually arm yourselves and dive headfirst into the newest Black Ops 6 update, then we've got you covered. Here's every major addition coming to the first-person shooter tomorrow.
10v10 Game Mode
The most exciting addition coming to Black Ops 6 tomorrow is the introduction of a 10v10 option. If the new way to play is anything like 10v10 modes in other iterations of the FPS, then it'll be packed with rich content. Game mode rules may include Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, and even Domination rulesets. There could be a Hardcore 10v10 option, but only time will tell.
Stakeout 24/7
Stakeout is one of the most popular maps in Black Ops 6. While exploring this locale, you'll run in-between small apartments; battling in a bedroom, kitchen, and on balconies across from each other. Luckily, Treyarch is adding a Stakeout 24/7 mode in the November 8th update, so fans can play on the close-quarters map as much as they'd like.
Nuketown 24/7
The explosively popular map from the classic Black Ops 1 has made a comeback in the newest Call of Duty, and there's even a mode dedicated to playing exclusively on Nuketown. The developers have made it clear that Nuketown 24/7 is staying put in the battle, so you'll be able to quick-scope in your favorite location indefinitely.
Related Article: The BEST SMGs in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
How Players Are Reacting to the New Update
Call of Duty fans have made it crystal clear on social media that they like what Treyarch is doing for Black Ops 6. Nuketown 24/7 is here to stay and @davidnestico200 on X says that it should always be available.
Nuketown 24/7 is great, but fans are really excited to try the new 10v10 game mode. X user Joel thinks that a 10v10 mode should be introduced for every location, including on the Nuketown map.
There's a lot of action-packed content to look forward to in the future, and Black Ops 6 players are ready to tackle any new maps, weapons, or modes added to the popular shooter.
NEXT: 186 Hours: OpTic Gaming Finishes Race To Master Prestige in Call of Duty Black Ops 6