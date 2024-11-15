Huge Bug Fixes in Latest Black Ops 6 Patch
Black Ops 6 has already had a record-breaking release and an introduction into its first season, so players can't wait to jump onto their favorite maps for a relaxing match of Hardpoint. With new weapons, locations, and even equipment to explore, there's never been a better time to be a Black Ops fan.
RELATED: Black Ops 6: Hit List Event Release Date
After the exciting release of Season 1 yesterday, we're already getting another patch to increase stability and solve the many frustrating bugs that Call of Duty fans are experiencing in Black Ops 6. There are lots of little changes coming in today's update, and Treyarch is switching up the playlists available in multiplayer mode, too.
What's Coming to Black Ops 6 in the 11/15 Update?
In addition to much-needed bug fixes, Black Ops 6 has increased the maximum amount of pre-set loadouts to 12 while playing on any platform. You'll also now find Nuketown 24/7 as a featured playlist in multiplayer mode. Here's a full list of what to expect in the action-packed patch.
Multiplayer
- Addressed an issue on Hideout where players could get outside of the intended playspace.
Payback
- Addressed an issue on Payback where players could get outside of the intended playspace.
- Nuketown 24/7 replaces Radioactive 24/7 in Featured, Quickplay, and Hardcore Quickplay
- Increased total Loadouts available for all platforms to 12.
- Addressed an issue where after permanently unlocked the Ghost Perk it could not be equipped.
- Addressed an issue where deploying Equipment faster with the Strategist Bonus was not functioning correctly.
- Improved stability when using the Napalm Strike.
- Improved stability when using the UAV.
- Increased the Point Blank Medal range by 40%.
- Addressed an issue where Equipment skins would sometimes show as locked when owned.
- Fixed an issue that incorrectly allowed legacy XP tokens to be activated in the Black Ops 6 UI.
- Improved stability with the MP Game Mode Announcer.
Zombies
- Closed an exploit on Terminus related to the Treasure Hunt Side Quest that allowed players to earn too much essence.
- Directed Mode added for Zombies Private Matches (Squad Fill Off)
- Addressed an issue where Dead Wire electric fields could ignite zombies while having the Dragon’s Breath attachment equipped.
- Closed an exploit where some Field Upgrades would persist after leaving a match.
- Added numerous stability fixes.
Global
- Addressed an issue on Steam where BlackCell content was not correctly awarded after purchasing.
- Addressed an issue where players could become stuck when viewing the Battle Pass.
- Addressed an issue where Battle Pass Tokens would sometimes not be awarded properly.
- Disabled Shader Pre-Loading during the Battle Pass Showcase video.
- Addressed an issue where some filter prompts would show controller inputs when using KBM.