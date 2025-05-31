Call of Duty Black Ops 6: AR Tier List for Season 04
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 recently came out with its anticipated Season 04 update, bringing a variety of changes to the guns and maps across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Most of the weapon adjustments come in the form of fine-tuning attachments as well as noticeable reconfigurations to their base stats.
However, what most players will likely look at are the changes and updated tier placements of the assault rifles, the largest and most popular weapon category since the beta. Season 04 gave us a healthy bit of content in that department, which is why we'll be seeing if there's a new meta champion.
1. Krig C
The Krig C didn't see any general changes aside from buffs to the Marksman Foregrip, Heavy Stock, and Combat Stock attachments this season. However, with the AMAX receiving a handling nerf, the Krig takes its spot as the most powerful AR in Black Ops 6 right now.
If you can look past its slightly weak ADS speed, this gun's absurd TTK is still unmatched, and the Marksman Foregrip is enough to pitch it as the best medium-range weapon in the game. It's about as close as you can get to the infamous Grau 5.56 back in Modern Warfare 2019 — incredible damage and capable in various maps.
2. CR-56 AMAX
The CR-56 AMAX saw a slight nerf to its recoil by getting an increased View Kick strength and deviation, so it's getting knocked down a peg from its undisputed top spot. The nerf is negligible, all things considered, but it's apparent enough that you can't properly use it with the Rapid Fire attachment anymore.
Still, it's a beast on the field, being an incredibly reliable AR at long range. If you use it with the Marksman Foregrip (which got a buff to its View Kick Reduction), you can still retain that laser-like attribute that makes the gun meta.
3. FFAR 1
As the newest AR introduced in Season 04, the FFAR 1 returns to the series with a bang, becoming the best-handling weapon in this category. It virtually has no recoil, and the iron sight is solid enough that you don't need a scope for long-range engagements. On top of that, the TTK sits near the AS VAL, meaning it's on the higher end compared to other assault rifles.
The gun's sheer versatility gives it a significant edge on medium and large maps like Red Card and Vault. Though it shares the same ammo cap problem as the VAL, it's not nearly as prominent, thanks to the gun's other merits keeping it high on the list. With the right ammo-centric loadout, it can dominate the match.
4. AS VAL
Season 04 gave the AS VAL a slight boost to its Medium Damage Range (18->19), which isn't anything too groundbreaking. Still, the gun stays in the same spot it was in Season 03, so it comfortably remains in the top five. With low spread and a rapid fire rate, it's still the go-to choice for Payback and other small maps.
Unfortunately, what holds the VAL back is when you compare it to the FFAR 1. Despite the same stats on paper, the VAL has a weaker iron sight and lower mag capacity to finish the job. Thus, it serves as a good alternative rather than a direct substitute.
5. XM4
The XM4 continues to have the ideal all-around stats to serve as a baseline for all new and existing ARs. The latest update didn't bring any major changes aside from the attachments trio (Marksman Grip, Heavy Stock, Combat Stock), but the improvements to the CHF Barrel could spell a new optimal loadout for laser-focused loadouts.
With or without the new loadout considerations, the XM4 is still a competent weapon that's ridiculously easy to use. It may not have the highest stock TTK, but its compatibility with a variety of builds is the main selling point, especially when you're an underbarrel enthusiast.
6. Cypher 091
The Cypher didn't receive anything out of the ordinary — no buffs or nerfs beside the improvement to the Marksman Foregrip and Stocks. It certainly needed the recoil adjustments, but there's no world you would choose this over the AMAX, which has a much higher TTK and loadout potential.
Going into Season 04, the Cypher still feels like an out-of-place LMG that's better than the AK-74 because of the lower base recoil. It does have impressive figures when it comes to long-range TTK, but there's no tangible way to use it in Multiplayer and Warzone unless you go with a piercing build.
7. Model L
The Model L has been in a constant decline with better weapons releasing each season, but the new attachments buffs (namely to the Marksman Foregrip and CHF Barrel) could give it the popularity bump it needs. It's still on the heavier side with a slow fire rate and middling TTK, but its efficiency at medium range keeps it afloat.
Regardless, the Model L is still great if you're regularly using piercing and stability attachments via the Gunfighter Wildcard. With the right build, it's effectively an XM4 with better range, but the only thing holding it back is its difficulty.
8. Kilo 141
Like the AMAX, the Kilo 141 gained some View Kick strength to make its recoil less predictable. However, if you were previously using the Marksman Foregrip, you can essentially negate the nerf's effect because of the attachment buff. In addition to being a monster in Warzone like it was previously, the Kilo is the border between decent and subpar weapons.
What makes the weapon so good is its recoil-less sprays and bullet penetration, which remain unchanged for the most part. However, the extra View Kick can make a difference if you're using the weapon traditionally, so it's better to prioritize the Marksman Foregrip for the loadout.
9. AK-74
The AK-74 was arguably the biggest winner of Season 04, gaining a few more meters to its Maximum and Minimum Damage Range (38.1m -> 40.6m) on top of the CHF Barrel and Marksman Foregrip buffs. The new range cap is definitely evident on medium-sized maps like Derelict, and it's the sole reason why the AK is ranked above the AMES 85.
Still, the bulk of the gun's issues have yet to be fixed — high bullet spread and kickback, tough to control, and weak versatility. The increased range will play a role in the Warzone tier list, but for multiplayer, it's only recognizable on a handful of maps.
10. AMES 85
As far as changes go, the AMES 85 was the most subtle, getting buffs to only its Combat and Heavy Stock. Most meta AMES loadouts already used one of these two stocks, so this is an overall improvements all things considered.
Unfortunately, the gun itself isn't in a good spot, failing to stand out and just becoming an inferior XM4. The AMES is just not keeping up with Krig, AMAX, and FFAR meta, even with its optimal attachments, because of the weak TTS and stats that lose firefights on almost every map.
11. GPR 91
Similar to the AK-74, the GPR 91 got a range adjustment, having its Maximum and Medium Damage Range merged into one and doing 23 damage per bullet (or DPB) up to 45.7m. For context, it previously did 22 DPB from 22.3m to 45.7m, so squeezing out one extra damage isn't enough to justify a higher position.
The GPR primarily struggles with its TTK, and while this change is a step in the right direction, it won't be able to compete with the other ARs in terms of raw firepower. You may see a few Rapid Fire + CHF Barrel loadouts pop up with this weapon, but this isn't anything the rival guns can't do.
12. Goblin MKII
The Goblin MkII, again, received buffs to the three attachments repeatedly mentioned so far, but they don't help this weapon in the slightest. It still has an abysmal fire rate that makes it unusable on small maps, and the new potential recoil loadouts aren't something it needs.
As we move into a handling-focused meta with all the ARs, the Goblin's standout feature, stability, just becomes even less valuable. Most of the weapons ranked higher are viable at long range to a certain point, so using the Goblin with all its disadvantages is a hard bargain.
Esports Impact
The last CDL Major showcased just how prominent the Krig C was in the scene, and it seems it'll stay that way with the buffs this weapon received. The FFAR 1 aims to bring some fiery competition for the top spot, and the CR-56 AMAX, despite its nerf, might stay relatively the same in terms of global popularity.
Overall, the assault rifles category was a huge winner of the seasonal update, and with the new meta encouraging laser-like builds, they might just render Marksman Rifles redundant with the right loadouts in the near future. For now, though, you can expect ARs to feature more Stocks and Underbarrels for their optimal setup.