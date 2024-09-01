Esports illustrated

Why are CoD pros getting banned before Black Ops 6 is even out?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 isn't even out yet and pro players are already getting banned from it.

The Black Ops 6 Beta has been live all weekend (and there's another Beta experience next weekend). During this time, players can have access to the highly anticipated CoD game, checking out its new gameplay mechanics and entertaining multiplayer features — like talking to a meat shield.

While streaming the new game, a lot of Call of Duty pros have gotten in trouble.

Call of Duty Pros Banned From Black Ops 6 Beta

Call of Duty pro Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro and his squad were recently banned while grinding the Beta. It looked like the report system was possibly to blame, which will automatically ban a player who is reported multiple times. Of course, this means that toxic players can simply mass report talented players to get them booted from a game.

Following Shotzzy was Cloud9 pro Matthew "KISMET" Tinsley. The pro was cooking in the Beta, leading to a surprise ban that had him asking developers for help. The pro promised he was doing nothing sus, which was backed up by Cloud9 on X.

In response, other players noticed that they were getting banned left and right as well.

So far, devs have not responded to KISMET, Shotzzy, and other players getting unfairly banned during the Black Ops 6 beta. It's also unclear when they will be able to play again. The pros are probably getting their bans appealed, but it has left a bad taste in the Call of Duty community's mouth to see respected pro players get booted.

