The BEST Ak 74 Loadout In Black Ops 6
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has released and brought with it new maps, modes, weapons, scorestreaks, etc. Fans have been enjoying the new title and playing it more than MW3. There are a lot of weapons in BO6, so it can be difficult to find which one you like the most.
One of the most fun ways to play a Call of Duty title is to figure out which gun you like the most, than level that gun to max and equip the best possible attachments you can to turn it into an absolute monster on the map.
If you've decided the Ak 74 is your favorite weapon in BO6, you've come to the right place. Let's take a look at the best Ak 74 build to run in BO6 multiplayer.
What Is The Best Loadout For The AK 74 In Black Ops 6?
The AK 74 is far from the best assault rifle in Black Ops 6, but it still packs its signature punch. The beauty of a Call of Duty game is that you don't need to abide by and abuse a meta to do well in matches. Even if the AK 74 falls short of other ARs, in regular public matches, you can still perform well with it consistently.
Here is the best AK-74 build in BO6:
- Optic: Merlin Mini
- Muzzle: Ported Compensator
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag 1
- Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip
- Stock: Heavy Stock
- Laser: NONE
- Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
This build does require the use of the Gunfighter Wild Card. If you're not using the Gunfighter Wild Card and have to drop 3 attachments listed above, you should drop the Extended Mag 1, Ported Compensator, and Ergonomic Grip.
This build significantly increases the weapon's Firepower, Accuracy, and Handling while not providing any real negatives. Most players are still going to struggle handling the AK beyond medium ranges as the gun's archetype is a hard-hitting assault rifle with lots of vertical kick.