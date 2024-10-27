The BEST ARs in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
The release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been a successful one for Activision-Blizzard, as many fans have been enjoying the title. The game takes CoD back to its roots and feels like a return to form for many long time fans.
Whether you're one of those long time fans, or a beginner playing their first title, you probably want to know about which assault rifles are worth using and which are best to be avoided. Assault rifles are one of the two most commonly used weapons in a Call of Duty game, right alongside SMGs.
What Are The Assault Rifles In Black Ops 6?
There are a total of 7 assault rifles in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Here is each of them and the level they are unlocked:
Assault Rifle
Level Unlocked
XM4
Immediately
AK 74
10
AMES 85
19
GPR 91
28
Model L
40
Goblin Mk2
46
AS VAL
55
What Are The Best ARs in Black Ops 6?
From best-to-worst, here is every assault rifle in Black Ops 6 ranked:
Every AR In Black Ops 6 Explained
1. XM4
The XM4 is the current king of Black Ops 6. There are few things that this gun can't do or doesn't do well. It's extremely versatile. It has manageable recoil and good damage over long ranges and is more than capable of competing at close and medium ranges as well.
The XM4 currently has very little downside.
2. Model L
The first three entries on this list are still very much up in the air. Much like the XM4, the Model L is extremely strong and versatile. It can do what an AR needs to do at longer ranges, but can also hold its own at closer ranges as well.
This is a powerful weapon that has an argument to be ranked number 1.
3. GPR 91
The GPR 91 does feel like it falls a bit short of the Model L and XM4. However, it is still a strong assault rifle and has a case to be used in a meta game. It struggles more over longer ranges than the Model L and XM4 do, but handles itself extremely well at medium and close ranges.
4. AMES 85
Now we've reached the middle of the pack with this list. The AMES 85 and AK-74 are honestly interchangeable. For the purposes of this list, the AMES 85 is given the edge because for the vast majority of players it's going to be much more manageable at longer ranges.
The number one purpose of an assault rifle is to hold angles in power positions around the map to lock down certain areas for your team. It's a lot easier to do that with the AMES 85 than it is the AK-74.
5. AK-74
The AK variant of weapons has always had a very specific niche. It's not the most accurate, it doesn't have the most range, BUT it does hit like an absolute truck.It's going to struggle to outduel basically every other AR at optimal AR ranges, but at medium and close range, the AK is king (amongst ARs, at least).
The BO6 AK-74 is no different. It's going to struggle to outduel basically every other AR at optimal-AR ranges, but at medium and close range the AK is king (amongst ARs at least).
6. Goblin Mk2
This is the part of the list where we reach the just outright bad guns. Now the balancing in BO6 appears to be relatively decent, so while these final two may be outright bad, they aren't completely unusable in a non-competitive regular public match.
When Ranked Play releases, using the Goblin Mk2 or AS VAL as they currently are may as well be trolling. It's just lacking in many areas. It doesn't do what the better ARs do nearly as well as the better ARs do it. It's really that simple.
7. AS VAL
This gun is terrible. The built-in suppressor is completely useless for most people and takes away the muzzle attachment slot. It lacks damage and range. It doesn't have a ton of kick, but it has enough that it's just bad. It's a bad gun. Don't use this unless you're going for camos or just messing around.