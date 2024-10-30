The BEST SMGs in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Every year a new Call of Duty comes out and every year there's an extremely powerful SMG. To be fair to Black Ops 6, the weapon balancing actually appears to be fairly decent and no one weapon is breaking the game and there are a lot of weapons in BO6.
Assault rifles are currently strong in BO6, but that doesn't mean other weapon types can't hold their own. The recent patch changes didn't do much to affect the meta in any way which really highlights how decent the weapon balancing in this game is.
Call of Duty has always had two dominant weapon types that control the pace of play and meta better than any other. Assault rifles and SMGs. Assault rifles for those who like to play slow, and SMGs for those who like to play fast, generally speaking.
What Are The Best SMGs In Black Ops 6?
There are 6 SMGs in Black Ops 6. Here is every SMG ranked from best to worst in Black Ops 6:
- Jackal PDW
- PP-919
- KSV
- Tanto .22
- C9
- Kompakt 92
1. Jackal PDW
The Jackal PDW is an absolute powerhouse in Black Ops 6. Gameplay wise it's very similar feeling to a lot of Treyarch's best SMGs such as the VMP, MSMC, and Saug.
It has a great fire rate, does good damage, and has a strong range for its weapon class. This gun absolutely melts people in the right hands.
2. PP-919
It's perhaps a bit surprising to see this one this high on this list, the PP-919 is not the typical type of SMG that tends to be great in Call of Duty. It has a high magazine size, low mobility, and lower fire rate compared to its other SMG competition.
The PP-919 is actually quite strong in BO6 right now and can handle its own very well in basically any engagement against another SMG. It's not quite as good in fights against ARs as the PDW is, but it's still a powerful option in the SMG class.
3. KSV
The KSV is the workhorse of the SMG class in Black Ops 6. It doesn't have the best range, mobility, damage, stability, or really anything for that matter. However, it does have the best averages of all those things. It's not necessarily the best at anything, but it's good at virtually everything.
There are few situations a player can find themselves in with the KSV where they'll feel like they have no chance.
4. C9
The C9 is the typical standard "MP5 that's not technically an MP5" gun that a lot of FPS games have. This is a good solid option. It can kill quickly, has reasonable recoil, and a fair range.
Unlike some others, this C9 is actually really good at staying near the point. It can control space and lock down specific areas in and around objectives nicely.
5. Tanto .22*
The Tanto .22 gets a fifth place ranking with an asterisk due to how weird it is. It has the best range of any SMG, hits the hardest out of any SMG, and has by far the slowest fire rate.
This gun is basically not an SMG. That being said, this gun is currently quite strong. It's been seen consistently getting 3 shot kills with no headshots needed. It packs a really hard punch.
Regardless of how hard it hits, it doesn't actually do well what SMGs are meant to do well. It's not the best option at running up to players and taking close engagements. It's not the best option for players looking to play as fast as possible.
In a vacuum, it's arguably the best gun on this list, but as an SMG, it just doesn't do what most people using SMG are going to want to do.
6. Kompakt 92
The Kompakt 92 has the fastest fire rate and lowest range of the SMG class. Great SMGs in Call of Duty excel in extremely close range fights, but also have decent range.
The Ak 74u in Cold War could kill ARs from across the map. The VMP could easily rip an AR off a head glitch. The MP40 in Vanguard was an absolute terror to fight no matter the distance with the right player wielding it. The Jackal PDW in BO6 gets close to reaching this level. The Kompakt 92 does not.
This gun is a terror up close, but as soon as the player is caught in an unfavorable spot, they're just dead.