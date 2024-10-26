Call of Duty: BEST XM4 Loadout For Black Ops 6
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is here and fans have been enjoying the new title. One of modern Call of Duty's premiere features is it's Gunsmith. While it isn't as crazy and over the top in BO6 as it has been in previous recent titles, it's still relatively in depth.
Both brand new beginners and seasoned veterans can find a lot of fun in building their favorite guns to do specific things well. The attachment system has its flaws, but overall it works well.
One of the more popular weapons in Black Ops 6 is the XM4 assault rifle. It's the first assault rifle that players get access to and it packs a decent punch. Let's take a look at one of the better builds for the XM4.
What Is The Best Loadout For The XM4 In Black Ops 6?
There is no true "best" way to build a gun in Black Ops 6. This is because there are different types of attachments that can allow a gun to excel in different scenarios. The build in this guide is more of a balanced build that does have one specific trait.
However, you can build the XM4 to be much faster and versatile at closer ranges, much stronger and more stable at farther ranges, and a few other archetypes.
Here are the XM4 attachments used in the build above:
- Optic: Merlin Mini
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: CHF Barrel
- Underbarrel: Precision Foregrip
- Magazine: EMPTY
- Rear Grip: Commando Grip
- Stock: EMPTY
- Laser: EMPTY
- Fire Mods: EMPTY
This build achieves improvements to firepower, accuracy, and handling without hindering mobility in any capacity. It keeps the recoil decent and improves firepower, accuracy, and handling without hindering mobility in any way. It keeps the recoil decent and manageable for most players. The Precision Foregrip provides horizontal recoil control, manageable for the majority of players. The Compensator provides vertical recoil control.
The CHF Barrell is taken in this build because of its increased headshot multiplier. The best way to use this build is to aim aroughlyt around the center of the enemy's chest and then allow the recoil to kick itself up a little bit into the enemy's head. Controlling the recoil while it's over their head can allow you take advantage of that barrel easily; not only getting more kills, but also getting closer to the XM4 mastery camos.