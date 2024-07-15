How to Join the Black Ops 6 Beta
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is releasing this year, and it might be the most anticipated Call of Duty title of all time. Fans are extremely excited for the launch of Treyarch’s latest Call of Duty, with a ton of new features coming at day one for players to experience. The first opportunity to play the new Call of Duty always comes in the Open Beta, and this year’s beta is just around the corner.
When is the Black Ops 6 Beta?
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta will launch on August 30th at 10am PT and end on September 4th in Early Access, before a full Open Beta takes place from September 6th to 9th.
In a first for Call of Duty, the Early Access beta will be available to all players at the same time. Players who have pre-ordered on Xbox, Playstation or PC, along with Game Pass subscribers will be able to access the first beta weekend from Friday, August 30 until Wednesday, September 4.
Following this, a second beta weekend will take place from Friday, September 6 to Monday, September 9 in which all players regardless of their preorder status will be able to take part.
What is available in the Beta?
The Black Ops 6 beta will allow players to experience the brand new Multiplayer experience that Treyarch have built for this year's title. We can expect to see a select number of maps, modes and weapons for players to use as Treyarch collects valuable feedback from the community.
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta will be extremely exciting due to the massive overhaul of movement in this year's title. BO6 will feature a brand new omnidirectional movement system which allows players to run, sprint and dive in every direction. This might explain why the Early Access beta is longer than in previous years, as players might need that extra couple days to fully learn the new movement system.