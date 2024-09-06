Big Changes in Black Ops 6 Beta Week 2
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta has got off to an incredible start with fans absolutely loving the new title. While there have been some issues, feedback has been overly positive, and the hype for Black Ops 6 continues to build every day. The beta returns on Friday 6 September and will be available to everyone regardless if they have pre-ordered, and there’s a ton of new content arriving too.
Here’s all the changes coming to the BO6 beta in week 2.
Black Ops 6 Beta New Content
Treyarch have announced that the following updates will be coming to the Black Ops 6 beta for week 2:
- Level cap raised to 30
- Weapon Balancing
- Spawn tuning
- Increased Weapon XP earn rate
- Audio improvements
- Bug fixes + more
Possibly the biggest update here is the weapon balancing. The Jackal PDW has dominated Black Ops 6 lobbies since the start of the beta, with it clearly being the most powerful weapon in the game. This update will see a nerf to the Jackal PDW, hopefully balancing the meta and making more weapons viable if you’re looking to drop high kill games.
Spawns will also be getting an update in week 2, with players feeling that they could sometimes flip too easily, and also be too sticky. This update should balance the spawns, and bring much needed improvement to the flow of every match.
Two new game modes will also arrive, Face Off Kill Order and Gunfight. Face Off Kill Order is the same Kill Order game mode but only played on the fast-paced strike maps, while Gunfight is the return of a classic game mode which sees players go head to head with predetermined classes in a round based mode.
New Maps and Weapons
Two new maps and a new SMG will also arrive in the Black Ops 6 beta within week two. Babylon and Stakeout will be the two new maps, with Babylon being an extremely small and chaotic map, while Stakeout is slightly larger.
The DM-10 and the Tanto .22 will also be available in week two. The DM-10 is a semi-automatic marksman rifle, while the Tanto .22 is a full-auto submachine gun, and was used a lot by the pro players at the COD: NEXT event.