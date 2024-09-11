6 Biggest Changes Coming in Black Ops 6
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming later in 2024, and after a successful two week beta access period, fans are extremely excited. However, Treyarch are completely changing Call of Duty as we know it with Black Ops 6, bringing a ton of new updates which change movement, progression and much more. Here are the 6 biggest changes coming to Call of Duty with Black Ops 6.
1. Omnimovement
By far the biggest update coming in Black Ops 6 is the introduction of the brand new omnimovement system. This new feature allows players to run, sprint and dive in any direction, meaning you can keep momentum at all times. While it took some time to get used to the new system during the beta, players have already started to master this feature and execute some incredible plays with it.
2. Classic Prestige
The return of the classic prestige system is something that Call of Duty fans have been asking for ever since it was first removed. In Black Ops 6, fans will finally get their wish, as Classic Prestige with permanent unlocks, reset levels and all of the original features will return. Additionally, each Prestige in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be themed around an older Call of Duty title, allowing players to get a hit of nostalgia every time they get to a new Prestige.
3. Global Weapon Builds
Potentially one of the most exciting changes coming with Black Ops 6 is the introduction of Global Weapon Builds. This brand new feature will allow you to use the same loadout across Multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone with ease. All of your loadouts will transfer, including all attachments, perks and more. This makes things super simple and easy for players and means no more memorizing attachments or taking a picture to look at later.
4. Dark Ops Challenges
Dark Ops Challenges will be returning in Black Ops 6, and they’re some of the most exciting challenges available in Call of Duty. Dark Ops Challenges have no seeable unlock criteria, meaning players will have to try everything they can to figure out how to complete them. However, they’re definitely worth doing as you get some great calling cards, and of course will be needed to 100% complete the game.
5. Theater Mode
Theater Mode will finally make its return to Call of Duty with Black Ops 6, allowing players to go back and watch their best matches. Theater Mode might not be the most exciting addition for the casual players out there, but for players who are looking to better their game, or even make highlight reels, Theater Mode is an amazing feature that has been missed by the community.
6. Reticle Challenges & Mastery Camos
Reticle Challenges are making a comeback in Black Ops 6, allowing players to add even more customization to their loadouts. Previously we’ve seen some interesting reticles such as a UFO or a slice of bacon, and this is a fun addition that players can grind if they wish.
Additionally, Mastery Camos will be returning but this time with a twist. The Camo grind is set to be much simpler and does not require any weapon levels to get started, which in turn should make the grind a bit faster.
That’s the most exciting changes coming to Call of Duty with Black Ops 6. The title will launch on October 25th, and also bring some changes to Warzone which you can see here.