Will Black Ops 6 Be Cross-Platform?
The release of a new Call of Duty game is always a big deal in the world of gaming. It's one of the best selling games every year and one of the names most synonymous with gaming as a whole.
Black Ops 6 is set to release in just a few weeks. Players looking to dive into Call of Duty's newest entry may be interested in knowing whether or not they'll be able to play with all their friends on different platforms like they have been in previous years.
Does Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Have Crossplay?
Yes, Black Ops 6 is cross-platform.
Players on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (through any PC store that sells it) will be able to play with each other as long as they have the crossplay option enabled in the settings.
Is There Cross-Progression in Black Ops 6?
Black Ops 6 will also feature full support for cross-progression. All progress is saved to your Activision account, so just be sure to log in on whichever platform you're currently using to play.