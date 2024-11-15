How To Get The Crown Clan Tag In Black Ops 6
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 released almost a month ago and has already performed better than its predecessor with many fans and critics alike enjoying it. Season one of Black Ops 6 'Blackcell' released yesterday and has brought with it new maps, modes, scorestreaks, and of course, plenty of cosmetic rewards in both the shop and the battle pass.
If a player logs into Black Ops 6 right now, they may find themselves getting into games with people who have a crown icon in their clan tag instead of plain text. Let's look at how to get it.
How To Get The Crown Clan Tag In Black Ops 6
Equipping the Blackcell clan tag is a straightforward process. You must own the premium battle pass in order to use the Blackcell clan tag. If you do not own the premium battle pass, than you cannot use the crown clan tag in BO6.
After purchasing the premium battle pass, navigate through the menus to Barracks > Customize > Profile, and then click 'Clan Tag' to open the clan tag customization menu. After clicking on 'Clan Tag' two option should appear if you own the premium battle pass, "Equip Black Cell Clan Tag" and "Edit Clan Tag.", to use the black cell clan tag just click that option and you're good to go!
Season 1 of Black Ops 6 has brought with it so much new content to enjoy with more content on the way! Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a brand new player, this a great time to dive into the Call of Duty franchise.