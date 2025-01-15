Black Ops 6: Double XP Is Active Now - End Date & More
Season 1 of Black Ops 6 is coming to an end very soon. A Squid Game crossover launched on January 3rd with an entirely new reward pass to complete, but Treyarch isn't done adding fun-filled content to follow up the holiday season.
Double experience is one of the easiest ways that Treyarch can get players to return to their games, and it looks like we're about to have it for nearly an entire week. Here's everything you need to know about the newest event in Call of Duty, plus which leveling systems are offering 2X XP for a limited time.
When Does Double XP End?
Treyarch announced a new zombie map today, alongside many other quality-of-life changes. All of the additions will be implemented with the release of Season 2 on January 28th, which is why BO6 is offering a special treat to build hype around the upcoming season.
The double XP event begins today and ends on January 21st, so Treyarch is giving you almost a week to enjoy the festivities in multiplayer and zombies. It's unclear when the next double experience event will be released, so load up on levels while you can. Those seeking to prestige will find it much easier right now, so don't miss the opportunity to earn twice the reward for your zombie-slaying adventures.
Which Leveling Systems Offer Double XP?
Though leveling your account up is the main appeal of a double XP week, you can also earn extra experience towards your weapons, GobbleGums, and the Battle Pass. Whether you're a zombie fan or prefer the competitive nature of multiplayer, you're in for some fun this January.
