Black Ops 6 is Double XP Weekend Guide December 13
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is only two months old, but it has already received a huge helping of content. Last week, Treyarch introduced a new zombies map and holiday event, and even more content is on its way into the first-person shooter soon.
Outside of weapons and maps, one of the best ways Activision has to bring players back to its games are double XP weekends. Every few weeks, Treyarch implements an action-packed update that allows you to earn twice the experience points from every type of firefight, which helps players prestige faster. Another fun-filled weekend is approaching faster than light, and we will tell you everything you need to know.
When is the Next Double XP Weekend?
Treyarch made an announcement today on X that filled the player-base with excitement - BO6 will be receiving a double XP weekend starting on December 13th. The post didn't explain when the weekend's buff will end, but it'll probably last until Monday, which is plenty of time to prestige a few times if you're a seasoned COD player.
The double effect will apply to the earn rate for XP, weapon levels, the battle pass, and how fast you receive GobbleGums. As such, you'll be able to earn more rewards than usual this weekend. All multiplayer modes will likely offer the double XP modifier, so you'll have fun whether you like playing Hardcore Team Deathmatch or the hilarious Prop Hunt.
If you don't yet have Black Ops 6, then this weekend is a perfect time to jump in for free. Treyarch is offering gamers a trial between December 13th and December 20th to play the multiplayer and zombie modes for free. Regardless of whether you own the newest Black Ops title, there has never been a better possible time to be a Call of Duty fan.
