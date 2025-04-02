Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Downtime - When Does Season 3 Start?
The next chapter of Black Ops 6 is here, and it's offering some interesting new content. The newest zombies map will make the biggest splash in the casual COD community, while power-packed weapons will shake up competitive play like never before.
If you're ready to dive into the latest Call of Duty news, then follow the guide below to learn about everything coming to Black Ops 6 in Season 3. We will walk you through when the next season will drop, plus how it'll affect your competitive matches.
Downtime for Black Ops 6: Season 3
Call of Duty doesn't usually require long downtimes for new updates, but with how big Season 3 is shaping up to be, you never know. The third season of BO6 is releasing on April 2nd at 12 PM Eastern Time. The time zones below will guide you through when to expect Season 3's release in your region.
Time Zone
Release Time
PDT
9 AM
EDT
12 PM
UTC
5 PM
CET
6 PM
Season 3 is adding many new weapons into the mix, which will have a significant impact on the competitive meta. Here's what Season 3 is bringing to your Nuketown doorstep in Black Ops 6.
How Will the Competitive Meta Change in Season 3?
For multiplayer fans and esports competitors, you'll find that Black Ops 6 is very different in Season 3. Submachine guns have taken over the meta in the last few months, promoting close-range play, but that's all about to change.
New guns include the CR-56, Kilo 141, and the HDR Sniper Rifle. The latter will be the most notable, particularly because Black Ops 6 needs a new sniper. The other two guns are assault rifles, further increasing the chance of a shift to long-range competitive play.
Bullets will be flying across the map in Season 3, and with three new locations to explore, you'll have lots of content to sink time into this April. Call of Duty esports will benefit from a gameplay shift, as it'll make upcoming competitions much more interesting since athletes will have to adapt.
What's Coming to BO6 in Season 3?
There are multiple multiplayer maps and a totally new zombies experience for players to enjoy in Season 3. Powerful weapons are coming, too, so prepare yourself for the upcoming FPS action. As usual, most of the new gameplay features are completely free.
New Guns & Melee Weapons Change the Esports Meta
For competitive Call of Duty fans, the biggest addition is easily the five new weapons. The HDR, Kilo 141, and CR-56 are all rifles, with the HDR being a powerful sniper. The Nail Gun and Kali Sticks are both special weapons that'll be fun to use, but they probably won't switch up the meta too much.
You can earn these weapons through the battle pass and by participating in events. The Kilo 141 is unlocked by logging into Warzone in Season 3, though it can also be used in Black Ops 6. More attachments are also being introduced, furthering the ways you can customize your loadout.
• HDR Sniper Rifle
• CR-56
• Kilo 141
• Nail Gun
• Kali Sticks
Shattered Veil - A New Zombies Experience
A new zombies map is coming to BO6 tomorrow. Shattered Veil allows you to travel to a mansion deep in the woods, so it's a forested adventure. With another Perk-A-Cola, special zombies, and even an upgraded Ray Gun, there's no shortage of new stuff to experience.
More Multiplayer Modes
Call of Duty can always use more modes. Two new experiences are coming this April, including Demolition and Sharpshooter. In Demolition, your team will have to defend or attack a bomb site.
Sharpshooter is less competitive, more pure fun, as it's a free-for-all mode. Every player will have the exact same loadout, but your kit will change every 45 seconds. Even if COD multiplayer isn't your cup of tea, more game modes never hurt.
Three New Maps to Explore
Barrage, Nomad, and Firing Range are the new locales coming to Black Ops 6 multiplayer. Most notably, Firing Range is a map remaster that COD fans will remember well. All of these maps are exclusively 6v6 experiences, except Nomad, which also offers the chance for 2v2 action.
The new maps offer opportunities for gameplay in both open and tight spaces, so they won't have too much effect on which weapons are used in Season 3. Soon enough, fans will be reliving the glory days of Call of Duty on an updated version of Firing Range.
The Season 3 Battle Pass
The battle pass in Season 3 will include cosmetics and weapons, so you should try to level it up even if you don't care about collectibles. The HDR and CR-56 are both part of the pass. As such, assault rifle fans need to take advantage of these guns to gain a leg up on the virtual battlefield.