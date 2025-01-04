Esports illustrated

Black Ops 6: Every Item in the Squid Game Event Pass - Player 006 is FREE

Michael Caruso

Call of Duty

Squid Game became everyone's favorite show a few years ago in a shocking wave of excitement. However, we've had to wait years for a second season, leading many dedicated fans to believe it wouldn't even happen. As season 2 has just released, Activision is teaming up for an action-packed collaboration with Squid Game by adding a variety of new modes into its newest Call of Duty title.

RELATED: Black Ops 6: Patch Notes for 1/3 Update - Squid Games Event & Rewards

In addition to the deadly games, there's also a new Event Pass to complete during the festivities that'll be available until January 24th. There's a free and paid version, so you'll have to spend a few hundred COD Points if you want to earn every exciting cosmetic. Here's everything you need to know about the Squid Game Pass in Black Ops 6.

How Much Does the Squid Game Pass Cost?

Black Ops 6 Squid Games Characters
Call of Duty

Similar in cost to other reward passes in Black Ops 6, the Squid Games Pass costs you 1,100 COD Points. There are 10 rewards you can unlock for free and another 10 you can only get if you pay for the premium pass. If you don't have time to complete the pass before January 24th, then you can buy tiers for 150 COD Points each.

How to Level Up the Squid Game Pass?

Squid Games Girl in Black Ops 6
Call of Duty

Leveling up the Squid Game Pass isn't a challenging task. You can play matches in Black Ops 6 to unlock new dazzling cosmetics, though playing Warzone also levels an Event Pass. Regardless of which modes you like to play, you'll be able to earn every Squid Game item just by earning XP in Call of Duty this January.

Every Item in the Squid Games Pass

With 20 rewards to unlock during the Squid Game collaboration, it's time to take a look at everything you can earn. Here's each item in the order you naturally unlock them, including both free and paid rewards.

Free Rewards

Item Type

Player 006

Niran Skin

Tic-Tac-Die

Loading Screen

Squid Game

Emblem

Double XP Token

XP Token

Piggy

Weapon Sticker

Player 115

Maya Skin

Do. Not. Move.

Calling Card

Double Weapon XP Token

XP Token

Invitation

Spray

Cleaver

Melee Weapon

Premium Rewards

Item Type

High Authority

AR Blueprint

Etched

Melee Blueprint

Roped In

Finishing Move

Custodian

Pistol Blueprint

Enigma

Emblem

Throwdown

Emote

Don't Look

Concussion Skin

Boss Orders

SMG Blueprint

Who's Left?

Weapon Charm

Front Man

Operator Skin

NEXT: Biggest Competitive Game Releases of 2025 - GTA6, Gears of War, & More

Published
Michael Caruso
MICHAEL CARUSO

Michael Caruso is a journalist of five years who works to share his passion for gaming with the world. Throughout his career, Michael has written for various video game and news publications, focusing his writing on entertainment and the well-being of the environment. When Michael isn't writing, he can be found playing his guitar or immersed in a virtual world.

Home/Call of Duty