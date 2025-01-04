Black Ops 6: Every Item in the Squid Game Event Pass - Player 006 is FREE
Squid Game became everyone's favorite show a few years ago in a shocking wave of excitement. However, we've had to wait years for a second season, leading many dedicated fans to believe it wouldn't even happen. As season 2 has just released, Activision is teaming up for an action-packed collaboration with Squid Game by adding a variety of new modes into its newest Call of Duty title.
In addition to the deadly games, there's also a new Event Pass to complete during the festivities that'll be available until January 24th. There's a free and paid version, so you'll have to spend a few hundred COD Points if you want to earn every exciting cosmetic. Here's everything you need to know about the Squid Game Pass in Black Ops 6.
How Much Does the Squid Game Pass Cost?
Similar in cost to other reward passes in Black Ops 6, the Squid Games Pass costs you 1,100 COD Points. There are 10 rewards you can unlock for free and another 10 you can only get if you pay for the premium pass. If you don't have time to complete the pass before January 24th, then you can buy tiers for 150 COD Points each.
How to Level Up the Squid Game Pass?
Leveling up the Squid Game Pass isn't a challenging task. You can play matches in Black Ops 6 to unlock new dazzling cosmetics, though playing Warzone also levels an Event Pass. Regardless of which modes you like to play, you'll be able to earn every Squid Game item just by earning XP in Call of Duty this January.
Every Item in the Squid Games Pass
With 20 rewards to unlock during the Squid Game collaboration, it's time to take a look at everything you can earn. Here's each item in the order you naturally unlock them, including both free and paid rewards.
Free Rewards
Item Type
Player 006
Niran Skin
Tic-Tac-Die
Loading Screen
Squid Game
Emblem
Double XP Token
XP Token
Piggy
Weapon Sticker
Player 115
Maya Skin
Do. Not. Move.
Calling Card
Double Weapon XP Token
XP Token
Invitation
Spray
Cleaver
Melee Weapon
Premium Rewards
Item Type
High Authority
AR Blueprint
Etched
Melee Blueprint
Roped In
Finishing Move
Custodian
Pistol Blueprint
Enigma
Emblem
Throwdown
Emote
Don't Look
Concussion Skin
Boss Orders
SMG Blueprint
Who's Left?
Weapon Charm
Front Man
Operator Skin
