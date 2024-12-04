Black Ops 6 is Receiving a Free Trial this December
Call of Duty releases a fun-filled title every year, and fans are always excited to see what Activision has cooked up. Not every COD fan can buy all the releases, so free trials and demos offer an important chance to try the beloved first-person shooter before committing to a purchase. Black Ops 6 is the latest iteration in the explosive franchise, so gamers everywhere are considering buying it, especially while it's on sale around the holidays.
RELATED: "Propaganda" — Nadeshot Calls Out Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Anti-Cheat
The new Black Ops is getting a free demo for Call of Duty fans on all platforms this December, which will include zombies and multiplayer mode. Here's everything you need to know regarding when you'll be able to try Black Ops 6 free of charge.
When Does the Free Trial Begin?
Luckily, you won't have to wait too long for the Black Ops 6 trial. The limited-access version will be playable on December 13th through December 20th. One week gives players plenty of time over the holiday break to determine if Black Ops 6 is worth buying.
RELATED: Black Ops 6: Map Rotation for Warzone Season 1
Only multiplayer and zombies will be available to free trial users. If you want to experience the action-packed campaign, then you'll have to purchase the full game. Liberty Falls and Terminus are the core zombie maps in Black Ops 6, and they'll both be included in the trial. Furthermore, you'll even be able to enjoy a guided tour of the zombie quests via the Directed Mode.
As for multiplayer, there will be limitations on which game modes you can play. We know for a fact that Prop Hunt will be available in the lineup, but otherwise, all we know is that five core modes will be playable. Though this demo may not include the full Black Ops 6 experience, it will encourage returning Call of Duty fans to step back into the franchise.
NEXT: Black Ops 6: Season 1 Reloaded - New Maps, Weapons, & More