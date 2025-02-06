Black Ops 6: FREE Trial Starts Today - 2XP, Terminator, & More
Black Ops 6 is known for its constant stream of fun-filled events, operators, and special promotions. Occasionally, Activision will lend their beloved FPS out for free so that gamers on the fence can get a taste of the action before making a purchase.
Recently, Treyarch announced a free trial for BO6, along with a double XP weekend and an exciting collaboration with one of the biggest characters in movie history. Here's everything to expect from Call of Duty in February.
When Does the Free Trial Begin for Black Ops 6?
Black Ops 6 is hosting a free trial to celebrate the launch of the Terminator event. The trial period begins today and will last until February 10th. Alongside the free access for those who don't own the game, all fans will receive 2XP, weapon XP, and even twice the GobbleGums.
This offer grants all first-person shooter fans access to the multiplayer and zombie modes in BO6 for a limited time. As for the double XP, fans can unlock rewards faster whether they're jumping straight into multiplayer or exploring The Tomb.
The Terminator festival is also launching today, so get ready to earn some dazzling cosmetic rewards. Hopefully Treyarch adds more double XP weekends in 2025, but you should hit the grind now since this may be the final 2XP event in February.